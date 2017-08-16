Our View— Seeking unity in the face of divisiveness

Several local pastors joined together on Tuesday to take a public stand against the racism and bigotry that still plagues this country, personified by recent demonstrations by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia that ended in violence, with a young woman dead at the hands of one of the Neo-Nazi cowards in what can only be described accurately as a domestic terrorist attack.

Those local pastors, in an interview with the Times-News published in today’s edition, spoke about unity, embodying the love and teachings of Christ and the necessity of a sober and measured response in the face of radicalism and hatred.

The white supremacists that marched on Charlottesville wanted nothing more than to get big headlines and provoke a violent response from those who oppose their insane ideology. They don’t actually care about the removal of statues commemorating the so-called heroes of the Confederacy, which was the ostensible motivation behind this past weekend’s marches. They care about nothing more than spreading their poisonous ideology throughout our country. Sadly, they got exactly what they wanted.

The most appropriate response to the small-minded, ignorant, hateful actions that were on display in Virginia is exactly what the local pastors did. Love will always defeat hate. This may be a troubling time in our nation’s history, when those who wish to divide us are doing their best to amplify our differences, while ignoring our similarities and our shared history as Americans. But there’s a chance, if those who want to work together for the good of all people, can come together in a spirit of brotherhood and unity, that the nation will come out of this era stronger than ever.