Reader’s Forum

Taking a stand against racism

It is with heavy hearts that our nation watched as white nationalists groups descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the town council’s unanimous decision to remove confederate statues from the public square.

This is the third time in as many months that Alt Right and Neo-Fascist groups have attempted to inflict their will on the citizens of this town, and telling them how to live. They are quick to declare they want America to belong only to white people, and that they just want to “take America back.”

This time, they began by breaking up a prayer meeting in a church, and attempting to terrorize the congregation. The congregation fought back, and fighting spilled out onto the campus of UVA and the streets of Charlottesville.

The nation was in shock and turned, as it has done in times past, to the White House to heal its wounds. But the Administration came up wanting. How disappointing and unfortunate was its response.

Our forebears helped to build this great nation. We serve in the military and have always cared for its young. We raise crops for the nation to eat, provide the community with lawyers and doctors, staff hospitals and nursing homes to care for the ill and infirm, run factories and teach schoolchildren, pay taxes, volunteer in shelters and soup kitchens, and create the best music you’ll ever hear. In fact, there would be no American music at all, were it not for the blending of African and European influences that make American music so unique in the world.

The Klan blasphemously uses the cross our Savior died on for its symbol, while preaching hatred toward all those who do not look the same as they. We try to answer this with prayer and the love He would want us to show those who would harm us.

With love in our hearts we invite our fellow citizens of Lincoln County to a prayer vigil on Sunday, August 20 at 6 – 6:15p.m., to be held by the young people of Tucker’s Grove Campground. Please arrive at 5:30 for parking. Our children need you. We believe we all need each other.

Signed below by the officers and members of the Coalition of Churches:

Ola Mae Foster, President

Jocelyn Barber, Secretary

Dennis Poston, President-elect

Portia Williams

Mike Barber

Allen and Rosemary Hubbard