Pastors take a stand against racism, hate

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Area clergy took a stand in downtown Lincolnton on Tuesday morning, taking care to name what they were standing against – hate, violence, racism in all its forms, neo-Nazis, white supremacy and the Ku Klux Klan.

“Hate has no home here,” Donald Stroud, a retired Presbyterian minister, said. “That’s what we’re trying to emphasize.”

While Charlottesville, Virginia and the deadly violence that unfolded there is over 300 miles away from Lincolnton, it’s on the minds of many. Rev. Tony Matthews, the pastor of First United Methodist Church in Lincolnton, has been troubled by recent events, not just in Charlottesville, but across the United States and globally.

“It’s frightening times and we, as clergy, are called to model unity and love that goes beyond domination and the bricks of our church,” he said. “Our world is yearning for healing and if we can’t do it in the church when we are supposed to be the models of it then it makes everything that much more difficult for the body of Christ.”

Matthews recently put out a call to area clergy, inviting them to join him in prayer for their discernment and leadership as spiritual leaders during these times. The 10 pastors, both active and retired, men and women, white and black, gathered at First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. and walked to the courthouse. Once there, they joined hands and traveled twice around the courthouse, singing in unison, before circling the flagpole and praying. The pastors then returned to First United Methodist Church to pray, where they stayed together until lunchtime. Another retired clergyman called Matthews afterwards and said he was handicapped and couldn’t walk with them, so he parked nearby, where he watched and prayed.

“A lot of people are protesting and they don’t even know what they’re protesting,” Matthews said. “Everybody is picking sides and, yes, I believe there are right sides and wrong sides, but sometimes you can be on the right side and be wrong because of your method of telling your story. We become as bad as that which we deplore.”

Rev. Michael Collins, pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lincolnton, said churches are often called to be a prophetic voice when it is difficult to speak the truth.

“I think, at times, evil needs to be addressed and called for what it is,” he said. “The kind of hatred that we’re seeing in today’s society and the response to it is very, very problematic. You can’t fight hatred with hatred. You have to be compelled in love to address the evil.”

Matthews said love doesn’t mean acceptance of all things and that hatred and violence are often harbored in the hearts of people, even if they don’t act on it.

“Just because we’re not throwing the rocks or driving the car through the crowd doesn’t mean that we’re not harboring evil in our hearts,” he said. “I fear people who hide behind their racism very stealthily more than the one you can identify.”

A Newton pastor, Rev. Willetta Ar-Rahmaan, said that when things happen in larger cities sometimes it takes a while to trickle down into the smaller communities, but that areas like Catawba County and Lincoln County don’t have five to 10 years to wait.

“We have to prepare our young people and ourselves for what’s going on now because the undercurrent that’s continuing to happen in this country is still stemming from slavery and we have not learned to live in God’s image,” she said. “We have good and evil and it depends on which one we want to feed.”

Rev. Kevin Miller, who attended the gathering on Tuesday, shared a portion of a liturgy that he wrote and spoke during Sunday’s worship at Messiah United Methodist Church.

“Coming to the Lord’s table is an act of protest and rebellion against the hate and divisiveness within this world,” Miller said. “Christ invites all to this table. And so, all who are brave and willing – prepare yourselves to come, in an act of rebellion and protest against any notion of white supremacy…because it is from hell.”

The Coalition of Churches is organizing a vigil to be held Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. under the arbor at Tucker’s Grove Campground on Highway 73 in Iron Station. All are invited to attend.

