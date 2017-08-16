LCAS to participate in ‘Clear the Shelters’ event

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Animal Services will be waiving all adoption fees on Saturday for the third annual nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive.

Clear the Shelters, started by NBC Universal in 2015, is a project where NBC and Telemundo stations team up with animal shelters across the country to promote pet adoptions and find homes for animals in need. To date, the initiative has been responsible for more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide, including more than 50,000 in 2016 alone.

“There is no better time to adopt from a shelter than during our most challenging summer months,” Lincoln County Animal Services director Hannah Beaver said. “We are full of animals during this time and every adoption increases our ability to save more incoming animals. The timing of this adoption event could not be more perfect for us as we try to empty our shelter by adopting out our wonderful animals to good homes, while working so hard to improve our operations and programs all so that we can continue to do more for every animal that comes through our doors. Adopting saves lives and we love to encourage that through events like this.”

This will be the first year that Lincoln County Animal Services will partner with WCNC NBC Charlotte for the Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. The local shelter has seemingly found its footing under Beaver’s leadership over the past year after cycling through three different directors in a year’s time prior to her arrival.

“This will be our first year getting involved in the Clear the Shelters event and I’m sure that many more new shelters are jumping on board too,” Beaver said. “This event will keep getting better and better each year, and we’re hoping people will come out and support us and shelters all over the country to make this the best year yet. Any time we can get involved in adoption specials like this, we are incredibly excited, and we’re hoping that this is the first of many years that we’re involved in Clear the Shelters. This event is so exciting because of the national involvement of shelters all across the United States. It’s amazing just to think of how many new best friends and family members will be adopted in one day from this special event.”

The Lincoln County Animal Shelter will be open from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday, offering adoptions free of charge throughout the afternoon. All adoptions will include spay/neuter, medical services such as deworming, vaccines and a microchip. Event sponsors Petco and VIP Pet Care will be providing additional giveaways for those who adopt.

The Lincoln County Animal Shelter is located at 650 John Howell Memorial Drive in Lincolnton. For more information, call Lincoln County Animal Services at (704) 736-4125.

Image courtesy of LTN File