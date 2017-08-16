Deputies make arrest in convenience store robbery, one suspect at-large

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Hickory man in connection with a robbery on Monday at an Iron Station convenience store.

Deputies said in a press release that Tyrone Matthew Rozzell, 46, was charged with one felony count of common law robbery in the case. He was arrested at his home on Tuesday, according to deputies. Another suspect has yet to be identified.

Detectives said two men entered Jerry’s One Stop on Highway 27 at around 8 a.m. and one man pretended to be making a small purchase. When the clerk opened the cash register, the man reached into the drawer and grabbed cash, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The clerk yelled to the owner, who approached the suspect and grabbed him from behind and took him to the ground.

The man got away from the owner and he and the other suspect ran from the store on foot, going east on Highway 27. A customer who was at the gas pumps followed the men, who got into a vehicle parked nearby and fled the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies said no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Rozzell has prior Catawba County convictions for felony robbery in 1991, felony breaking and entering in 1992, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance in 1994, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance in 1995, misdemeanor larceny in 1997, driving while impaired in 1998, second degree trespassing in 1999, felony possession with intent to sell a counterfeit controlled substance in 2002, resisting an officer and shoplifting in 2005 and larceny in 2007. He also has prior convictions for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance in Lincoln County in 1995, breaking and entering and assault inflicting serious injury in Gaston County in 2000, felony common law robbery in Caldwell County in 2015 and felony post release revocation in Caldwell County in 2016. He served prison sentences from 1991-1997 and 1997-1998, and in 1999, 2000, 2002-2003, 2005, 2007 and 2016-2017, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. He was most recently released from prison in April.

Image courtesy of LCSO