Around Town— 8-16-17

THURSDAY

Meeting

Lincoln Quilters will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the extension kitchen at James W. Warren Citizen Center, located on West Main St. in Lincolnton. Elsie Oakes will present the program on small and miniature quilts.

Meeting

The Lincoln County Democratic Party will host a Young Democrats organizational meeting from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Bring gently used backpacks and school supplies to stuff backpacks and enjoy pizza and cookies.

Appreciation Day

The Sons of Confederate Veterans will celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. All camps, brigades, and division will show their support to local law enforcement thought the day.

FRIDAY

Field trip

The Lincoln County Senior Center, located at 514 Academy St. in Lincolnton will host a photography field trip from noon until 2 p.m. Participants need to meet at the Senior Center at 11:45 a.m. to follow the photographer to Woodside. Please bring your picture taking device of choice. Cost is $10.