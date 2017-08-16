Deputies: Denver man admits to shooting ex-girlfriend in the face

Staff report

A Denver man is facing an attempted first degree murder charge after he allegedly shot a woman in the face Tuesday night.

David Wayne Conn, 48, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend at his home at 5635 King Wilkinson Road in Denver. He is being held without bond.

Deputies were dispatched to Conn’s home at around 10:15 p.m. after he told 911 operators that he had shot his ex-girlfriend, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find the victim at a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to the face. Deputies said the woman had been shot with a .25 caliber pistol while sitting in her car and was able to drive away from the scene. Deputies said she was transported a Charlotte hospital, where she is listed in serious, but stable, condition.

Deputies said Conn was found in the horse trailer where he lived on the property and was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies said Conn initially said he shot the woman after she pointed a gun at him but later, during an interview at the Sheriff’s Office, he admitted to shooting the victim without provocation.

Image courtesy of LCSO