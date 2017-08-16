Chamber working to expand Vale Post Office

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce has been working recently to obtain permission to either relocate the Vale Post Office or expand its existing location.

There are a number of different committees within the local chamber that are dedicated to improving the quality of life and fostering a healthy economic environment throughout the county. The West Lincoln Area Council, chaired by Henry Helms, works to identify the primary areas of need for the citizens of western Lincoln County.

“There’s a major need for an upgrade of the Vale Post Office,” Helms said. “It is very, very small for the amount of mail flow that comes through that office. I deal with the Vale Post Office on a regular basis and even after they’re able to get all of the mail out by the middle of the day it’s still so cramped in there that you just would not believe it. They have little paths that allow them to move throughout the building while they’re doing their sorting and stuff, but I still don’t see how they do it. I’m sitting in a motel right now in Wisconsin and my room is bigger than the entire inside of that post office, I kid you not.”

The Vale Post Office offers the largest rural delivery service in the state, according to Helms. The idea to relocate or expand the facility first came up about 10 years ago, but was shifted to the backburner when the recession hit in late 2007.

The West Lincoln Area Council revived the idea recently and chamber president Ken Kindley wrote Rep. Patrick McHenry in June to see what could be done about the insufficient post office. McHenry brought the inquiry to Sandy Wyrick, manager of the United States Postal Service’s Mid-Carolinas District, who informed the congressman that the Vale Post Office is not under consideration for expansion or relocation at this time.

“The Postal Service closely monitors postal operations within the areas of responsibility for postal facilities,” Wyrick said. “We expand service when necessary to meet our customers’ needs and to maintain a quality level of service. Community growth, in itself, is not sufficient cause to expand or establish an independent post office. We generally consider expansion or establishment of an independent post office when present postal facilities fail to meet the needs of the community…We will continue to monitor the postal operations at the Vale Post Office to ensure the facility is adequate to handle the growth in the area.”

The Vale Post Office has taken on some delivery for UPS and Fedex, as well as online retailers such as Amazon. The post office is also considering putting a trailer behind the facility the help ease the burden of a lack of space during the Christmas holiday, according to Helms.

“West Lincoln is not the fastest growing part of the county but they’re very important to the chamber and that’s why we’ve created the West Lincoln Area Council,” Kindley said. “They say that they’re monitoring the postal operations at the Vale Post Office to ensure that the facility is adequate to handle the growth in the area, but that’s not what we’re hearing from the people that live out there and use that post office on a regular basis. We have to continue to keep Patrick McHenry involved and I hate to say it, but we’ve got to be a thorn in the side of the United States Postal Service so that they won’t forget our needs.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard