Rock Springs Camp Meeting continues to bring family, friends together

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Another year has gone down in the record books of the Rock Springs Camp Meeting. Although Terry Brotherton insists that he’s not keeping track of the happenings each year, after the work he put into his two volume series on the campground, entitled “Rock Spring Campground,” it’s hard to believe that he’s not still keeping track of the events that unfold every year. The books were both a labor of love and a desire to preserve the history of a place this is incredibly unique and enduring.

“My goal wasn’t to create something to sell for profit,” he said. “In fact I was successful with the books and I donated $5,000 to the campground, which they used for putting the wrought-iron fence and arch at the spring entrance.”

Brotherton said that he can attribute a lot of the early materials gathered to compile the books to his mother, who saved every news clipping that was published about the campground. There were many others that contributed to his project as well, such as Quida Sigmon and Harvey Jonas.

“I didn’t do a lot of research on the books, it was mainly things that I had accumulated,” Brotherton said. “I don’t take credit for writing a book, I compiled information from other sources to preserve something that I knew would be lost over the years.”

Brotherton’s two books covered Rock Springs Campground from its inception in 1830 through 2002. He said he isn’t working on a supplement from 2002 forward but said that a lot has happened that would be interesting.

Like so many who attend camp meeting every year, Brotherton has been coming to the campground every August since he was an infant. His tent, 107, is set up as a Rock Springs Camp Meeting museum, with hundreds of pictures of the camp meeting, which he collected while he was compiling the books, covering the walls. Most days during camp meeting he leaves his door open for people to come in and look at the pictures. Frequently, he’ll return to his tent to find more pictures that people left for him.

There’s something about Rock Springs Campground that calls people back year after year. Many say it’s the worship but it’s also the friendship, the food served at the Shack, the music and the memories made during camp meeting. Brotherton said it’s like a big family reunion.

Jerry Sherrill and his wife, Fran, make the annual trip to Denver from Raleigh and stay at the campground for the entire two weeks. Their tent was passed down through the Sherrill family.

“It’s something that I look forward to one year to the next,” Jerry Sherrill said. “My vacation is always made when I go home from camp meeting for the next year, so it’s always on record.”

Genera Langford remembers that her grandmother would can all year long in preparation for camp meeting. She’d not only can vegetables but meat, as well. Although the tents now have access to enough electricity to run refrigerators, that wasn’t always the case. At one time, it was illegal to sell anything within a half mile of the campground, according to Brotherton, so whatever food the attendees wanted to eat they’d need to bring with them.

“It’s my family heritage,” Langford said. “I’ve worshipped in the arbor with six generations of my family. There’s nothing else that I’ve ever seen like that. It’s a special place and you know that’ll you be here year after year.”

In the early days, it took a great deal of commitment to go to camp meeting. Arthur Abernathy’s grandparents travelled to camp meeting from China Grove in a horse and buggy. It would take them a week to get there.

“They brought their cow, their chickens and everything that they needed for the two weeks they were here and the two weeks it took them to travel back and forth,” he said. “I’m sure their parents and grandparents did the same. This is my happy place. I keep up with everyone through Facebook during the year.”

Perhaps with the continuing evolution of Rock Springs, the internet and Facebook will become the new means of keeping up with the happenings at camp meeting. Every year, as Rock Springs Camp Meeting ends, Balls Creek Camp Meeting in Catawba begins. Tucker’s Grove Camp Meeting in Iron Station will begin on Friday.

“People sometimes ask me if camp meeting will survive and I say ‘look out at the pass way at all those children,’” Brotherton said. “Once they’re there they grow up and they’ll bring their children. That’s the way it survives. I’d like to come back in 100 years and see what’s there. I think future generations that are trustees will continue their efforts to improve the grounds.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard