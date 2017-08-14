Some restaurants hope to take advantage of ‘brunch bill’

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners have each adopted a “brunch bill” ordinance in the past two weeks to permit the sale of alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

The city council voted 3-1 in favor of the change two weeks ago and the commissioners followed suit last week with a unanimous vote. Elected officials on both boards advocated for the ordinance as a way to spur economic activity, while for the most part dismissing the religious objections to the legislation.

“All I’ve heard since I ran for office is that we need some good restaurants and that we need to get these old buildings renovated,” Councilman Dr. Martin Eaddy said. “I don’t see how we can say that we want to attract good restaurants and then vote anti-restaurant. I don’t see how we can say that we want to be a destination community and then vote to make Lincolnton less attractive than other communities. I don’t see how we can say that we’re pro-business and then vote to deny the profit margin that might keep businesses open…I don’t see this as a religious issue. I see this as an economic issue and possibly one of the most important votes we will make to bring Lincolnton forward over the next decade.”

Senate Bill 155, which was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper in June, applies not only to on-premises consumption at restaurants, but also the off-premises sale of alcohol by retail stores. Prior to its passage, the sale of alcohol in North Carolina was prohibited before noon on Sundays.

The “brunch bill” is expected to boost sales in the hospitality industry across the state for communities that opt-in to the new legislation. Country clubs, like the Verdict Ridge Golf and Country Club in Denver, are known for their Sunday brunch services, which will now include popular mixed drinks like mimosas and Bloody Marys.

“This has been presented as the bill to save the mimosa and that was the general concept,” Verdict Ridge general manager Scott Knox said. “I think it’s something that’s going to be good for the county when you see that other surrounding counties have already made the decision to pass the bill because they’ve determined that the positive outweighs the negative from a business standpoint. I think this says that Lincoln County is willing to do what it takes to promote businesses within the community and that keeps dollars in the county. It keeps people from leaving the county to dine somewhere else when they’ve got the opportunity right here at home and I think that’s a smart decision on their part.”

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association estimates that allowing alcohol sales on Sunday mornings will result in a $25,000 increase in sales revenue annually per operation. Chillfire Bar and Grill, a Denver steakhouse, is one of a handful of area restaurants with Sunday morning brunch hours already established that will likely see an increase in revenue due to the time change.

“I think most people have a misconception about what this legislation is actually going to allow our guests to do,” Chillfire general manager Thomas Jones said. “It’s not like everybody is lining up at 10 a.m. to start drinking. What it is is basically that they’re holding off until noon, and not that having alcohol is the most important thing to a morning brunch, but we have a lot of guests that want a mimosa or Bloody Mary just like any other person would any other day of the week. The amount of reservations we receive increases after noon and this bill will give us the opportunity to offer a full brunch menu throughout our service.”

While some restaurants will certainly adjust their hours to benefit from the new law, not all will do so. Court Street Grille in downtown Lincolnton is currently closed on Sundays and that’s something that won’t change despite the legislation, according to owner Osama Yousef. Yousef said he is of the opinion that Sundays should be spent with family and he keeps his restaurant closed to ensure a rest day for his staff.

The “brunch bill” ordinances adopted by the city and county in recent weeks were each effective immediately.