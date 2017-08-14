GUEST VIEW — Advancing solar power development

Smart politicians can tell which way the wind is blowing, which may be how Gov. Roy Cooper worked out of a political dilemma last week.

Cooper signed House Bill 589 but immediately issued an executive order to mitigate an unwise, anti-industry provision added by the Senate.

In whole, the bill advances the development of solar power in North Carolina. It was supported by renewable energy groups, many environmentalists and Duke Energy.

The Senate added an 18-month moratorium on permitting new wind energy projects, claiming a review was needed to find out the impact on military operations.

This “dealt a huge — and totally unnecessary — blow” to eastern North Carolina communities, the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association said.

It was unnecessary because both the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Defense must approve wind-energy developments. If they find that the giant wind turbines — as tall as 400 feet — pose a hazard to civilian or military aviation, radar or other operations, they can say no. They don’t need help from the N.C. legislature.

This moratorium was an expression of opposition to wind energy in general. It tells developers to go somewhere else.

Cooper sent a different message. His order directs the state’s Department of Environmental Quality and Coastal Resources Commission to expedite “pre-application and review and processing” of permits for new or expanded wind-energy developments so final permits can be granted as quickly as possible when the moratorium expires on Dec. 31, 2018. It also tells the Department of Commerce to continue recruiting wind-energy companies.

Only one industrial wind-energy project is operating in North Carolina, the Amazon Wind Farm US East in Pasquotank and Perquimans counties. More than 100 turbines are running, and that number could increase later. Apex Clean Energy is proposing a project of similar size in the same region but expressed serious concerns about the moratorium.

Cooper’s reassurances could soothe nervous investors, but there are legitimate worries that an 18-month halt could be extended if the Senate maintains its anti-wind posture. That would be a costly mistake.

Wind is a growing part of the nation’s energy portfolio. No wonder. It’s abundant, clean and free. Of course there are significant costs to capturing wind energy, but those costs are declining. Furthermore, producing turbines creates good manufacturing jobs. Leasing land to place these turbines puts money into property owners’ hands. Often, they’re farmers who can still grow crops or graze livestock on most of their land with little disruption. And these projects pay millions in local taxes to help support schools and other services.

North Carolina doesn’t have coal. It has relatively modest deposits of natural gas, yet to be tapped. There could be oil or gas offshore, where drilling is risky and expensive.

It has plenty of wind and sun. As technologies improve for capturing these renewable resources, it makes more and more commercial sense to move in that direction. That’s which way the wind is blowing.

— from the News & Record of Greensboro.