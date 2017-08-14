Firefighter back on the job after injury nearly derailed career

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincolnton Fire Department Capt. Joe Fletcher’s father, James “Louis” Fletcher, has been a volunteer firefighter at the Boger City station since 1979 and, before then, he was a volunteer with a Yadkin County department.

“I grew up in the fire service,” Joe Fletcher said. “I went with him to the fire department and ran calls with him.”

Joe Fletcher was hired full-time as a firefighter at the Lincolnton Fire Department when he was 20, was promoted to engineer a few years later and was promoted as captain of the C Shift in February 2016.

“Being captain of this department has always been a dream,” he said. “When I was growing up dad would bring me by here and I always looked up to the guys here. I always thought that Lincolnton was kind of the standard – they were the cool guys. It was more than a dream come true to be captain of a shift.”

On Nov. 30, 2016, Joe Fletcher’s dream and career as a firefighter almost ended. While he was up on a ladder cleaning gutters, the chore went horribly wrong. The ladder moved, throwing him on his deck on top of his backpack leaf blower.

“I got my senses together and did a quick self-check to see if I could get up but I had pretty extreme pain in my lower back so I knew I had done something but I wasn’t sure of the magnitude of what I’d done,” he said. “Thankfully, I had my cell phone in my back pocket and I called the fire station. Probably because he recognized my number, the assistant chief picked up the phone. I told him that I had fell from my roofline and I was hurt and needed someone to come and help me.”

About 30 seconds later Fletcher, who lives about a mile from the station, heard the siren kick on and a minute or two later his fellow firefighters arrived. Fletcher thought that he just needed help getting up but as he turned from his side to his back to sit up a sharp pain shot up his back. Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services had come to the scene as well and they transported him to the hospital on a backboard.

“That they put me on the backboard and strapped me down, which is standard procedure, is probably what saved me from further injury,” Fletcher said. “It kept me from moving and injuring myself further.”

After a CT Scan in Lincolnton, Fletcher was transported to a Charlotte hospital for further assessment, where he was admitted. The accident occurred on a Wednesday and on Friday Fletcher had a surgical procedure where two rods were placed on the outside of his backbone with four screws on each side to stabilize a fracture in his lower back. He was discharged the next Monday and was home doing physical therapy for three weeks.

Fletcher returned to the fire department on light duty the week before Christmas, and was on light duty until June, when he had a second surgery to remove the rods and screws. He spent another three or four weeks at home doing physical therapy before returning again on light duty. Fletcher returned to his regular job on Aug. 8.

“The surgeon pretty much laid it out that if I don’t do the surgery, it would be nine months to a year, before I could return to regular duty, if I was lucky and something doesn’t happen so they’d have to do the surgery,” Fletcher said. “If I did the surgery it would be probably six to nine months of recovery time. My job here is a whole lot different from an office job. It’s a lot more physically demanding and I’ve got to have a strong back.”

While Fletcher said that it never really crossed his mind that he wouldn’t be able to return to work, he was afraid that he would not be as good as he once was.

“I pretty much stayed in the mindset that I was coming back,” he said. “At 28 years old, I’m an eight-and-a-half-year veteran here in Lincolnton but, in my opinion, it’s way too early to end my career. So far it’s going good.”

Joe Fletcher’s 4-year-old son, Parker, has to come to the fire station every day that his father works. He has his own turn-out gear, knows the names of all of the people on each shift and listens to the calls on Joe Fletcher’s pager when he’s home. Parker plays with some of the same fire trucks his father played with when he was young.

“He’ll be on the floor with his trucks and say he’s going on a call,” Joe Fletcher said. “He’ll say something like ‘ladder one’s going and Dave’s driving.’ You can ask him who’s riding on the trucks with me today or who’s on the shift and he’ll tell you their names and who’s working tomorrow.”

Of course, Parker says he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.

“It doesn’t stick for everybody, but it sticks for a few,” Louis Fletcher said.

