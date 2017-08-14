Deputies investigating convenience store robbery

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detective are investigating a strong-armed robbery on Monday at Jerry’s One Stop on Highway 27 in Iron Station.

Detectives said two black males entered the store at around 8 a.m. and one man pretended to be making a small purchase. When the clerk opened the cash register, the man reached into the drawer and grabbed cash, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. The clerk yelled to the owner, who approached the suspect and grabbed him from behind and took him to the ground.

The man got away from the owner and he and the other suspect ran from the store on foot, going east on Highway 27. A customer who was at the gas pumps followed the men, who got into a vehicle parked nearby and fled the scene, according to deputies.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.