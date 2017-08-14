Curtis, Saine discuss NC redistricting plans

North Carolina legislators have until the end of the month to redraw the state’s election district lines, after 28 districts were deemed unconstitutional by federal courts due to racial gerrymandering.

The current lines, drawn in 2011 with Republicans in control of the legislature, have been under scrutiny for years despite receiving preclearance from the United States Department of Justice under the leadership of former President Barack Obama. In 2013, a state court ruled in favor of the maps, a ruling that was upheld twice by the state Supreme Court.

The maps that have now been used to elect the North Carolina General Assembly on three occasions were ruled unconstitutional by a panel of three federal judges in August 2016, a finding that was affirmed by the United States Supreme Court in June. However, the Supreme Court denied an order from the lower court for an immediate special election in the state.

“I guess I would say that I do have some concerns about the way that this entire process has gone forward,” state Sen. David Curtis, a Denver Republican whose district includes Lincoln County, said. “The North Carolina Supreme Court and the Obama Department of Justice both said that the current maps were OK. Then, three liberal Democrats in Richmond decided that they were not and unfortunately those three liberal Democrats were all federal judges. It’s just a bit troubling to me that three individuals can basically say that our Supreme Court is wrong and the Obama Justice Department is wrong.”

Curtis serves Senate District 44, which currently includes the entirety of Lincoln County as well as part of Iredell County and a small portion of Gaston County. While his is not one of the nine Senate districts drawn unconstitutionally, it’s likely that Curtis will have to campaign to a different set of constituents in 2018.

“I suspect that District 44 will change, but I don’t know exactly how it will be changed yet,” Curtis said. “They identified nine districts that were illegal and it’s like a domino effect because once you change one district, every other district has to change as well. Even though they didn’t say that the 44th District was illegal, I suspect that it will be changed in order to comply with the districts that they did determine were illegal.”

Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincolnton Republican, is confident that his district will remain in tact. House District 97 is one of a handful of districts within the state that encompasses an entire county and only that one county.

“The Lincoln and Caldwell County House districts are actually Constitutionally correct in the way that they’re drawn,” Saine said. “They encompass an entire county, which is how our North Carolina Constitution says it should be when possible, and then of course our population in Lincoln County is almost exactly the number designated for a state House district. Looking at how counties were clustered and how districts will have to be redrawn, western North Carolina won’t really be impacted. Those districts won’t be touched in the redrawing and that’s really quite nice from a regional aspect because there won’t be a lot of upheaval. Whether Republican or Democrat it’s nice to have that continuity.”

Last week, North Carolina lawmakers adopted the rules that will be used to draw the new maps, which must be submitted prior to the Sept. 1 deadline set by the three federal judges. Those rules allow the legislators to consider past election results when drawing the new lines, while also permitting them to draw the map in such a way to protect incumbents. The rules prohibit the legislature from considering race while drawing the new map.

Republican legislators have also hired Tom Hofeller, the same political consultant who drew the current, unconstitutional map. Hofeller will receive at least $50,000 from the state to draw the new district lines, according a report by the News and Observer.

“This is my first experience with redistricting,” Saine said. “It’s really been a process because of the court order. There’s been a lot of back and forth between attorneys, trying to make sure that our legislative staff understood specifically what the court wanted to see in the redrawing of the districts. We’ve been identifying what districts that they felt were out of compliance and it’s kind of a moving target because one court rules this way and the other makes a different decision. It’s just part of the ebb and flow of the political process and this seems to be the new norm, particularly in a state like North Carolina that is so competitive.”

North Carolina’s legislative leaders are hoping to have the new map drawn within the next two weeks.

