Criminal Charges — 8-14-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Meghan Danielle Johnson, 27, of 718 Hares Way in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 7 with one count of civil order for arrest for child support. A $300 cash bond was set.
- Terrence Demario Williams, 33, of 8883 Sherrill’s Ford Rd. in Sherrill’s Ford was charged Aug. 7 with two counts of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Jeannette Mota, 49, of 3134 Honey Bee Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 7 with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Shana Danielle Mason, 43, of 3362 Philadelphia Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 8 with two counts of failure to appear. A $20,000 secured bond is set.
- Randell Jamal Davis, 26, of 205 Charlesvoix Ave. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 8 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- James Edward Hardison, 59, of 2803 Jenkins Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 8 with one count of felony first degree trespassing and misdemeanor breaking and entering a building. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Tracey Dewayne Messer, 22, of 1108 Dorset Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 8 with one count each of selling or distributing a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule VI controlled substance, trafficking in opium or heroin and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Robert Gregory Summey, 46, of 1121 Bexley Ln. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 8 with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance, selling or delivering a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule IV controlled substance, selling or delivering a schedule IV controlled substance and two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule VI and selling or delivering a schedule VI controlled substance. A $22,000 secured bond was set.
- Bobby Marshall Bailes, 78, of 7712 Ed Willis Rd. in Vale was charged Aug. 8 with three counts each of selling, delivering a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or delivering of a schedule II controlled substance.
- Linda Michelle Davis, 32, of 4949 Stagecoach Rd. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 8 with one count of probation violation. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Gina Diane Seagle, 48, of 655 Mount Zion Church Rd. in Casar was charged Aug. 9 with one count each of possession of marijuana that exceeds ½ oz. and using drug equipment/paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Angela Gale Hall-Crouse, 40, of 2416 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 9 with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses and attempt and conspiracy; penalties.
- Angela Gail Hall, 40, of 1984 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 9 with one count each of selling or delivering a schedule I controlled substance and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $20,000 bond was set.
- Drew Jacob Knowles, 24, of 2341 Fulton Tr. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 9 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Khristina Eve Blackwood, 32, of 2589 Woodland Hill Tr. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 9 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Johnny Ray Izard, Jr., 24, of 309 Lee Ave. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 9 with two counts of failure to appear. No bond was set.
- Aaron Dean Dyke, 35, of 7780 Skyline Dr. in Sherrills Ford was charged Aug. 9 with one count of failure to appear. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Sasha Olivia Ruff, 21, of 302 Penley Ct. 15 E. in Lenoir was charged Aug. 9 with one count of failure to appear.
- Nathan Kenneth Black, 22, of 1166 Confederate Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Aug. 9 with one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Kaila Lee Hester, 29, of 3898 Orchard Rd. in Iron Station was charged Aug. 10 with two counts of probation violation. A $10,000 bond was set.
- Tammy Lynn Crawley, 54, of 1628 Knoll Dr. in Vale was charged Aug. 10 with one count each of driving while license revoked, possession of schedule II controlled substance and display fictitious registration plate.
