Standoff ends when SWAT team arrests wanted man

Staff report

The Lincoln County SWAT team arrested an Iredell County man after he barricaded himself inside the basement of a building near Crouse on Thursday.

Marcus Tyler Holloway, 32, of Statesville, was wanted on numerous charges, including charges related to the theft of lottery tickets from a Denver convenience store.

Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter told the Times-News that the SWAT team was called in because Holloway was believed to be armed and dangerous and said that he “wouldn’t be taken alive.”

The U.S. Marshals Office, working with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, received information that Holloway was spotted near Highway 150 West and Old Lincolnton Crouse Road. The marshals tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect struck their patrol cars, ran off the road and drove into the porch of Dana’s Daily Discounts in Crouse. Holloway and a female, identified as Hannah Elizabeth Hawkins, 32, of Mooresville, ran into the store and into the basement. The female later came out and surrendered to the marshals, but Holloway hid in the basement under some steps. The Lincoln County SWAT team was called to the location after the suspect barricaded himself in the building. SWAT officers entered the building through a basement door and Holloway was arrested.

Deputies said local detectives had been searching for Holloway in connection with the Aug. 1 theft of lottery tickets from two convenience stores in Denver. On Aug. 2, deputies said, Holloway led officers on a chase down Highway 16 Business in Denver but deputies ended the chase because of the danger to other motorists.

Deputies said Holloway is wanted on “a number of outstanding warrants from surrounding counties” and that Hawkins is an absconder from probation who is wanted in Iredell County.

Holloway has prior Iredell County convictions for misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor common law forgery in 2008 and misdemeanor larceny and resisting an officer in 2016. He has Mecklenburg County convictions for misdemeanor financial card fraud and felony breaking and entering vehicles in 2008, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering vehicles, uttering a forged instrument, felony breaking and entering, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods in 2013 and felony post-release revocation in 2015. He served more than two years in prison, starting in 2013, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records and is listed as an absconder from probation.

Hawkins has prior convictions for felony breaking and entering and possession of a schedule I controlled substance in Iredell County in 2016 and misdemeanor first degree trespassing in Lincoln County in 2016.

Images courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard and LCSO