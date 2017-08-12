The Owl’s Nest reopens under new management

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Owl’s Nest is not a new storefront in downtown Lincolnton but it will be reopening with a new owner, Julie Horton, on Saturday. The store was originally opened approximately a year and a half ago but, due to one of the illness of one of the owners, it was due to be closed in July. Horton, who is an accountant and real estate agent living in Mooresville, was renting a booth at the time and she decided to take over ownership of the Owl’s Nest.

“We love Lincolnton,” she said. “My husband and son collect pottery and they were the ones who found this store while pottery hunting in the Vale area.”

Originally, the Owl’s Nest offered antiques and local art. Horton is going to continue with the antiques and local art but she’s also going to feature folk pottery and art. Each month, the Owl’s Nest will feature the work of a local potter. This month, Lincolnton potter Michel Bayne will be the featured potter. At this time, Michael Plunkett and Steve Abee both have pottery for sale in the store.

All of the vendors but two stayed during the transfer. Horton will continue to rent booths and sell art on consignment. In the back of the store, she’ll offer furniture painting classes. She’s utilizing every inch of the storefront.

“We feel like there’s not a lot of pottery available in Lincolnton and with the large pots on Main Street, we thought it was something that was missing,” she said. “A lot of potters are planning on coming to our grand opening reception on Friday to get the feel of the store to see if they want to sell their art here.”

The reception and ribbon cutting will be today from 4-8 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be light refreshments served. The store will be open for business beginning Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The store is located at 233 East Main Street.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard