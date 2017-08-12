New Lincoln County Schools superintendent sworn in

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

New Lincoln County Schools superintendent Dr. Lory Morrow presided at her first meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education on Tuesday. After Morrow was sworn in, the board recognized the Lincoln County Schools (LCS) transportation department for their inspection score of 15 in a measure where the lower the score is, the better. This score was the seventh lowest in the state, with the average score in the western North Carolina District being a 48.

Also recognized was Kevin Johnson for aiding in CPR/AED certification training at LCS. Presentations were made on the success of the reading and science and technology camps held over the summer.

The board also approved the child nutrition food and supply bid from U.S. Foods for the 2017-2018 school year.

The next regular monthly board meeting will be held on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard