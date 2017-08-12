Lincoln County joins city with new ‘brunch bill’ ordinance

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday evening to allow the sale of alcohol throughout the county beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

The county’s new “brunch bill” ordinance, which goes into effect immediately, permits alcohol sales on-premises at restaurants, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption by retail stores. The Lincolnton City Council passed an identical ordinance last week during its regular monthly meeting.

“I think that the basic benefit of this ordinance is that people won’t be tempted to run over to Huntersville to get their Sunday morning brunch,” Commissioner Martin Oakes, who filed the motion for approval, said. “That’s particularly an issue on NFL Sundays. With games beginning at 1 p.m. people are often crowding into places to get their seats long before the games start. The restaurants that we’re talking about are almost entirely in East Lincoln, not the City of Lincolnton.”

Senate Bill 155, which passed with a 73-40 vote in the House and a 37-9 vote in the Senate, was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper in June. Prior to its passage, the sale of alcohol in North Carolina was prohibited before noon on Sundays.

The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association estimates that allowing alcohol sales on Sunday mornings will result in a $25,000 increase in sales revenue annually per operation. Lincoln County joins Mecklenburg County in adopting a “brunch bill” ordinance and other areas to conform include Charlotte, Raleigh, Carrboro and Huntersville.

In other county business, the commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a resolution to refinance two general obligation school bonds, saving the county a total of $700,000 over the remaining 12 years of the debt. The board also voted to authorize the financing of the new Health Department and the VIPER radio project for emergency communications.

Finally, despite an initial objection from Commissioner Rich Permenter, the board voted unanimously to fund the second step of a pay study for county employees. The first part of the study was performed in-house by county staff to save money, but an outside firm has been commissioned to complete the more extensive second step at a cost of $49,000.

“A pay study tells you whether or not you’re about to overpay somebody, or underpay somebody and therefore incur significantly more turnover,” Oakes said. “Turnover costs money in terms of lost time, training and all kinds of things. We ought to have target turnover goals, but I don’t think we can get to that point without having the raw data first …What we’re talking about here is spending one-tenth of one percent of our salary budget in order to hopefully get the next bunch of raises correct. I don’t see that as a huge problem.”

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of LTN File