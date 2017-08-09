Sports Briefs

West Lincoln to hold fall sportsmanship meeting

West Lincoln High School will hold a mandatory fall sportsmanship meeting on Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. in new gym. All athletes that plan on participating in fall sports and their parents must attend.

Covenant Church to hold Youth Basketball Camp

Covenant Church will be hosting their annual “Give me the Rock” basketball camp for boys and girls ages 6-11 on August 14 through 16. The three-day camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day. The cost of the camp is $30, and includes a t-shirt. Campers need to sign up by August 6, and are to bring a water bottle and a snack to the camp each day. For more information, visit covenantbible.org or contact Aaron Grooms at 704-735-1559.

Parks & Recreation offering youth soccer league

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation is currently accepting registration for the 2017 Youth Fall Soccer League. Registration for the league will be held at the Lincolnton Recreation Pool at Betty G. Ross Park on Saturday, August 12, 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 13, 20 and 27 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Registration will also be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. during regular business hours at the Lentz Recreation Center. The league is for boys and girls ages 4 through 15. Registration for the league is $35 per child for city residents and $50 per child for non-city residents, and will be accepted through September 5 at 5 p.m.

The recreation department is also seeking persons interested in being volunteer coaches for the youth soccer league. Persons interested in coaching may contact the department to receive a volunteer coach’s application and to learn more about the position. For more information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.

West Lincoln High School selling 2017-18 athletic passes

West Lincoln High School is now selling athletic passes for the 2017-18 school year. The passes will be available at the fall sportsmanship meeting on August 10, or by contacting the school. The football season pass, which now includes reserved seating on the 50-yardline, is $50. This includes all JV and varsity regular season home games. The all-sports pass, which includes admission to all West Lincoln regular season home events is $110. All-sports pass holders may obtain football reserved seating for an additional $20. For more information, contact athletic director Wayne Navey at 980-241-2966, or the school at 704-736-9453.