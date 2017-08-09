Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Football Scrimmages

East Lincoln at Charlotte Country Day  8:30 a.m.

West Lincoln at Avery County  5 p.m.

North Lincoln at Burns (Hickory, R-S Central, Burns)  5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Cherryville  6 p.m.

 

Thursday, Aug. 10

No games scheduled

 

Friday, Aug. 11

Football Scrimmages

West Lincoln at Lenoir-Rhyne University (Alexander Central, Hickory, Maiden)  5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Ashe County (East Surry, Elkin, Watauga, Ashe County)  6 p.m.

North Lincoln at Gaston Jamboree at Stuart Cramer (vs North Gaston)  6 p.m.

East Lincoln at Gaston Jamboree at Stuart Cramer  (vs Stuart Cramer)  8 p.m.

