This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Football Scrimmages
East Lincoln at Charlotte Country Day 8:30 a.m.
West Lincoln at Avery County 5 p.m.
North Lincoln at Burns (Hickory, R-S Central, Burns) 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at Cherryville 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10
No games scheduled
Friday, Aug. 11
Football Scrimmages
West Lincoln at Lenoir-Rhyne University (Alexander Central, Hickory, Maiden) 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at Ashe County (East Surry, Elkin, Watauga, Ashe County) 6 p.m.
North Lincoln at Gaston Jamboree at Stuart Cramer (vs North Gaston) 6 p.m.
East Lincoln at Gaston Jamboree at Stuart Cramer (vs Stuart Cramer) 8 p.m.
