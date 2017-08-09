Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Football Scrimmages

East Lincoln at Charlotte Country Day 8:30 a.m.

West Lincoln at Avery County 5 p.m.

North Lincoln at Burns (Hickory, R-S Central, Burns) 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Cherryville 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10

No games scheduled

Friday, Aug. 11

Football Scrimmages

West Lincoln at Lenoir-Rhyne University (Alexander Central, Hickory, Maiden) 5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Ashe County (East Surry, Elkin, Watauga, Ashe County) 6 p.m.

North Lincoln at Gaston Jamboree at Stuart Cramer (vs North Gaston) 6 p.m.

East Lincoln at Gaston Jamboree at Stuart Cramer (vs Stuart Cramer) 8 p.m.