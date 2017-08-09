Randolph County begins ALWS Thursday in Shelby

Staff report

The American Legion World Series gets underway Thursday in Shelby with all eight teams participating on the opening day.

In the first game of the tournament, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts will take on Midland, Michigan at 9:30 a.m., followed by Creighton Prep, Nebraska going against Henderson, Nevada at 1 p.m.

Thursday’s afternoon session will feature Bryant, Arkansas facing Lewiston, Idaho at 4:30 p.m. and Hopewell, New Jersey will battle North Carolina state champion Randolph County in the final game of the day at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Massachusetts vs Michigan 9:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs Nevada 1 p.m.

Arkansas vs Idaho 4:30 p.m.

New Jersey vs Randolph County, N.C. 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Michigan vs Nebraska 4 p.m.

Nevada vs Massachusetts 7:30 p.m.