Preseason football polls released

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The NCPreps preseason football polls have been released for 2017, and for the first time in years there are no Lincoln County teams in the top ten of the 2A poll.

In fact, the entire South Fork 2A conference is absent from the NCPreps preseason poll.

Perennial playoff teams like East Lincoln, Lincolnton and Maiden all had heavy losses to graduation, losing star players like Cameron Dollar, Sage Surratt and Caleb Farley. And East Lincoln and Lincolnton lost key players that transferred out of the county, another reason that neither team is ranked in the NCPreps 2A top ten.

It should be no surprise that Shelby is at the top of the 2A poll. The Golden Lions have won four straight state championships under head coach Lance Ware, and are favored yet again.

South Point, last year’s 3A state champion, is ranked second in the 2A poll after moving down a classification in this year’s realignment. The Red Raiders will face Shelby in the final week of the regular season, a game that will most likely decide the Southwestern 2A conference championship.

North Davidson comes in at number three, after finishing 8-5 last season as a 4A team. The Knights, who made the unusual drop from 4A to 2A, advanced to the second round of the playoffs a season ago.

Defending 2A state champion Reidsville opens the season ranked fourth, and Clinton comes in at number five.

West Craven is sixth in the 2A poll, one season after falling to 3A power Havelock in the third round of the 2016 3A playoffs. West Craven defeated Havelock during last year’s regular season, along with 4A New Bern.

Elizabeth City-Northeastern is ranked seventh in the NCPreps 2A poll, followed by Wallace-Rose Hill at number eight. Wallace-Rose Hill moves up to 2A after winning 3 straight 1AA titles.

The ninth ranked team in the NCPreps 2A preseason poll is Hibriten. Another team changing classifications, Hibriten makes the move from 3A. Last season, the Panthers were 14-0 when they lost to eventual 3A state champion South Point in the 3A Western Regional finals.

East Duplin rounds out the top ten in 2A.

Both Lincolnton and East Lincoln were in the final poll of the 2016 season, after the Wolves made it all the way to the 2A Western Regional finals and the Mustangs advanced to the third round of the 2AA bracket.

Lincolnton fell to eventual 2A state champion Reidsville by a score of 28-7 in the fourth round last season, ending their season at 13-2 for the second straight season. East Lincoln lost a 2AA third-round matchup 27-0 at Monroe, ending their season at 11-3.

In other NCPreps preseason polls, Murphy is ranked number one coming off of last season’s 1A state championship. Mountain Island Charter out of Mount Holly comes in at number eight. The Raptors lost 35-34 to Murphy in the third round of the 1A playoffs last year.

Greensboro-Dudley and Charlotte Catholic are ranked one and two respectively in the 3A poll, one season after the two teams met in the 4A Western Regional finals. Dudley won the matchup 21-10, and went on to win the 4A state championship 54-0 over Cape Fear, who also drops to 3A.

Monroe is the seventh ranked team in the 3A poll, after moving up from the 2A ranks. Absent from the NCPreps 3A poll is Crest. The Chargers went 9-4 last season, falling in the second round of the 3A playoffs to West Rowan.

Wake Forest, coming off a perfect 16-0 season and winning the 4AA state championship in 2016, is ranked first in the NCPreps preseason 4A poll. Five of the top ten 4A teams are from Mecklenburg County.



2017 1A Preseason Poll

Murphy Tarboro Edenton-Holmes Mount Airy North Rowan Plymouth West Montgomery Mountain Island Charter Mitchell County Swain County

2017 2A Preseason Poll

Shelby South Point North Davidson Reidsville Clinton West Craven Elizabeth City-Northeastern Wallace – Rose Hill Hibriten East Duplin

2017 3A Preseason Poll

Greensboro-Dudley Charlotte Catholic A.C. Reynolds Havelock Cape Fear Eastern Guilford Monroe Western Alamance Orange County Weddington

2017 4A Preseason Poll

Wake Forest Scotland County Mallard Creek Butler Vance West Meck Middle Creek Richmond County West Forsyth Myers Park

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo