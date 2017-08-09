Obituaries— 8-9-17

Howard “Butch” Chapman

Mr. L. Howard ”Butch” Chapman, 74, of Norman Parker Road in Lawndale passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Carolina Care in Cherryville.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2017, at Bethphage Lutheran Church with Pastor Fred Mitschke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the fellowship hall at Bethphage Lutheran Church.

Mr. Chapman was born February 25, 1943 in Lincoln County to the late David Plonk and Ruby Scronce Chapman. He was a hair stylist at Howards in Charlotte.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Scronce Chapman of the home; one son, David Wayne Chapman and wife Stacey of Fort Mill, S.C.; three brothers, Larry Chapman of Huntersville, Michael Chapman of Crouse and Gary Chapman of Crouse; three sisters, Rhonda Myers of Fort Mill, S.C., Meredith Dorsey of Fort Mill, S.C. and Renelda Jones of Lexington, S.C.; three grandchildren, Chasity Chapman, Jacob Walden and Garrett Chapman.

Memorials may be made to Bethphage Lutheran Church, 3440 Highway 182, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Chapman family.

Carrol Vernon Ritchie

NEWTON — Mr. Carrol Vernon Ritchie, age 86, of Abernethy Laurels in Newton, died Sunday, August 6, 2017.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Amy Vaughn officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Marvin United Methodist Church.

Mr. Ritchie was born November 17, 1930 in Lincoln County, to the late Ernest and Lucille Heedick Ritchie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Wood Ritchie. Mr. Ritchie was a farmer and past owner of Fairview Market.

Survivors include two sons, Dennis Ritchie and wife Rebecca of Charlotte, Jerry Ritchie and wife Suzanne of Mooresville; one daughter, Joyce R. Barnes and husband Jerry of Lincolnton; one brother, Frank Ritchie and wife Barbara of Lincolnton; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church, 2731 Startown Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Ritchie family.

Robert ‘Bob’ Warlick Payseur

HIGH SHOALS — Robert “Bob” Warlick Payseur, age 85, of 1315 High Shoals Road, Lincolnton, died on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

His funeral was help 3 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Lander’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Gerald Ramsey officiating. His body was in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Payseur was born on July 6, 1932 and was the son of the late William Burton “W.B.” Payseur and Mary Warlick Payseur. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Rev. Marshall Weaver, Craig Weaver and William Burton Payseur, Jr. and a daughter-in-law, Margie Miller Payseur. Mr. Payseur retired as a teacher and principal with the Lincoln County School System.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pauline Gates Payseur of the home; three sons, Stephen Payseur of Lincolnton, Keith Payseur and wife, Delores Long Payseur of Lincolnton and Carroll Payseur and wife, Janice Jones Payseur of Lincolnton; two daughters, Jane P. McAleese and husband, Tom of Charlotte and Susan Payseur and husband, Tommy Huneycutt of Lincolnton; one brother, Jerry Payseur and wife, Doris of Hickory; three sisters, Pris Mauney of Lincolnton, Shirley Fawcett of Lincolnton and Nancy Burgin of Canton, GA; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Lander’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1205 Long Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092 or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Payseur family.

Pernell “Nell” Digh Ross

Pernell “Nell” Digh Ross, 92, of Aiken, S.C., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 3, 2017.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Aiken’s First Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Fred Andrea officiated. Burial followed in Aiken Memorial Gardens, under the care of George Funeral Home. The family received friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service in the church parlor.

Born in Lincolnton, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Franklin and Wilma Caldwell Digh. She was an Aiken, S.C. resident since 1952. Mrs. Ross was a member of Aiken First Baptist Church and Aiken Garden Club. She enjoyed fishing and boating and was a very passionate artist. She was preceded in death by a son, Mitchel Wesley Ross; a grandson, Brian Ross and brothers, Robert and Glen “Buster” Digh.

Survivors include her sons, Greg Alan Ross, Sr. (Linda) of Irmo, S.C. and Timothy Daniel Ross (Alice) of Aiken, S.C.; sisters, Olar Mae Ledbetter and Nolean Davis of Lincolnton; a brother, John Digh of Lincolnton; six grandchildren, Brent Ross, Ashley Ross Risher, Virginia Ross Geddings, Greg Alan Ross, Jr., Jennifer Ross Olmert and Holly Ross Marsh and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Aiken’s First Baptist Church, PO Box 3157, Aiken, SC, 29802

Expressions of sympathy for the Ross family may be left online at www.georgefuneralhomes.com.

George Funeral Home in Aiken, S.C. is serving the Ross family.

Harold Eugene Holmes

Harold Eugene Holmes, 89, of Clearwater, Fla. passed away August 5, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Holmes family.

William Eulas Lynn

William Eulas Lynn, 75, of Hickory passed away August 7, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m.August 11, 2017 at Faith Olive Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Faith Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. August 10, 2017 at Faith Olive Baptist Church.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Lynn family.

Michael James Parry

Michael James Parry, 33, of Hickory passed away August 4, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be planned at a later date.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Parry family.

Virginia Louise Anderson

Virginia Louise Anderson, 61, of Connelly Springs passed away August 4, 2017.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Anderson family.

Margie Ree Abernathy Laney

Margie Ree Abernathy Laney, 90 of Jonesboro, Tenn. passed away August 5, 2017.

A funeral service will be held August 10, 2017 at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Laney family.

Betty Williams Hall

Betty Williams Hall, 77, of Newton passed away August 5, 2017.

The family will hold a Memorial Service in Stockbridge, Massachusetts at a later date.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Gastonia is serving the Hall family.

Richard Anthony Carroll

Richard Anthony Carroll, 77, of Charlotte passed away August 5, 2017.

A gathering of friends will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. today at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Carroll family.

Buddy Preston Wright

Buddy Preston Wright, 67, of Claremont passed away August 5, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton with military honors.The family will receive friends today from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Wright family.

Bobby Lee Bollinger

Bobby Lee Bollinger, 84, of Conover passed away August 6, 2017.

A memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Newton. The family will receive friends today from noon until 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Bollinger family.

Shirley McLaughlin Thompson

Shirley McLaughlin Thompson, 77, of Charlotte passed away August 6, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Kenneth E. Hester, Sr.,

Kenneth E. Hester, Sr., 58, of Cherryville passed away August 6, 2017.

The family will receive friends August 11, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on August 11, 2017 at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Hester family.

Rodney James Childers

Rodney James Childers, 56, of Lincolnton passed away on August 6, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 11, 2017, at Laboratory United Methodist Church.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Childers family.