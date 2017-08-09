Guest View— Stopping Cape Fear River pollution

This is a good place to start rebuilding North Carolina’s efforts to protect its precious natural resources — and the lives and health of its residents.

It’s also a good place to show that we know the difference between being business-friendly and being irresponsibly hands-off.

The latter condition became too common in state government in recent years. We hope Gov. Roy Cooper brought it to a tire-screeching halt this week as he announced tough enforcement actions to stop the flow of a possible carcinogen into the Cape Fear River.

The governor went to Wilmington Monday to announce a series of measures to stop the flow of a chemical called GenX from the Chemours plant on the Cumberland-Bladen County line into the Cape Fear River. High levels of the chemical — used in the manufacture of Teflon products, among other things — were found downstream, including in the water supply of Wilmington and other communities on the Cape Fear.

While the GenX was being discharged from the Chemours plant, researchers found several other related compounds in the river as well. Some of them are so new that no research has been done on their health effects, but given that they are related chemically to compounds that are likely to cause cancer, it’s prudent to keep them out of public water supplies.

On Monday, Cooper announced several significant developments in reaction to the chemical discharge. That begins with the State Bureau of Investigation’s Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit looking into the discharge and determining if a criminal investigation is in order. The state will also work with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess the long-term health effects of GenX. It appears that GenX has been discharged into the river for more than 35 years.

Cooper says the state Department of Environmental Quality will deny Chemours’ request for a permit to discharge any amount of GenX into the river and he has already spoken with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt about completing a health assessment and setting regulatory standards for GenX. DEQ will also begin requiring companies to disclose more information about the unregulated chemicals like GenX that they release into the environment.

Chemours voluntarily stopped discharging GenX into the river last month and since then, monitoring shows levels of the chemical in river water have dropped significantly. Cooper is also filing an emergency appropriations request for the General Assembly to consider when it returns to session next month. The plan is to restore earlier budget cuts in the DEQ, hire additional scientists and increase water testing. The governor also wants to create a water health safety unit in the Department of Health and Human Services.

We’re especially pleased to see that Cooper and his cabinet recognize that this isn’t just a single problem limited to discharge from one chemical plant on one of the state’s rivers. As state regulators well know, the Cape Fear alone has other pollution problems, including the long-term release of the cancer-causing chemical 1,4-dioxane from somewhere in the Triad. That carcinogen is entering the water supply of every community that draws its water from the Cape Fear and Haw basins, from Greensboro down to Wilmington.

“I think this is something that is not just a Cape Fear issue,” Cooper said Monday. “This is a statewide issue and we must address it.”

We hope lawmakers, whose leaders are often at odds with Cooper, will see this as a nonpartisan issue, and a no-brainer. Keeping our water clean and safe is as basic a government function as there is. Keeping cancer-causing compounds out of our water supply has to be a core mission for our regulators and our public-health initiatives. Anything less is dangerously irresponsible.

— from the Fayetteville Observer.