Criminal Charges— 8-9-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Cesar Nmn Rivera, 18, of 1600 Buck Court in Lincolnton was charged August 2 with one count each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ oz., forgery of securities, uttering a forged instrument. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Jason Wayne Severt, 34, of 320 Brentwood Cir. in Morganton was charged August 2 with one count of failure to appear. A $500.00 secured bond was set.
- Michele Lynn Coble, 48, of 4004 Ritchfield Dr. in Lincolnton was charged August 2 with one count of failure to appear. A $500.00 secured bond was set.
- Steven Wayne Dunaway, 51, of 8137 Main St. in Vanceboro was charged August 2 with one count of non-support of family. A $600.00 bond was set.
- Daniel Lee Bumgardner, 22, of 7826 Sedgebrook Dr. E. in Stanley was charged August 2 with one count of larceny. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Jeffrey Ryan Almond, 26, of 6254 Wingate Hill Rd. in Denver was charged August 2 with one count each of larceny, possessing stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Sherry Carey Odell, 34, of 232 Shane Dr. in Mt. Holly was charged August 2 with one count of driving while license revoked.
- Loren Hitchcock, 38, of 2345 Indian Grave Rd. in Lenoir was charged August 2 with two counts of driving while license revoked.
