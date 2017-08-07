Rising WLHS senior crowned Apple Queen

Twenty-one young women competed to become the 39th Miss Lincoln County Apple Queen on Saturday. They all spent the last month preparing for the event, which was held at the James W. Warren Citizens Center in front of an appreciative audience. Ana Acela Pérez Ochoa, an immigrant from Cuba, took home the crown.

“When they called my name I thought it was a dream,” she said. “I thought, ‘do I have to wake up?’ I couldn’t believe it. I feel blessed for that moment.”

Pérez and her family moved to western Lincoln County in August 2015 so that they could have a better life and to live the American dream. When she moved to the United States, Pérez spoke very little English, so it was an uphill battle for her to acclimate to her new life.

“I’ve never been in a beauty pageant before,” Pérez, who is a rising senior at West Lincoln High School, said. “I entered to boost my self-esteem and to feel more confident about myself. Also I wanted to have the sense of excitement, make new memories and widen my social horizons.”

She also wanted to prove to herself that she could do anything she set her mind to. Pérez, like all the other contestants, spent many hours in rehearsals, wardrobe selection and interviews. Pérez admits that she chose her evening gown the day before the pageant.

“The moment my mom and I saw the red dress we loved it,” she said. “It was exactly what I wanted but it was a little bit big. I had it altered the day of the pageant.”

While there was no question that beauty played a role in the selection of the Apple Queen and the three runners up, intelligence and poise were also factored in. Each woman had to undergo an extensive interview and answer a question selected by the judges based on their interview in front of the audience.

“I was nervous for the interview with the judges but the question on stage was the hardest challenge because I still struggle with the English,” Pérez said. “I think most of the girls were scared of the onstage interview.”

The contestants all had lofty career goals, ranging from teaching to nursing to filmmaking to forensic anthropology.

Pérez wants to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte but she is still not certain about a major. She does want to minor in dance, which is a love she brought with her from Cuba. She currently teaches dance to children at the Lincolnton YMCA. Using her dance to help others is the platform that Pérez is considering working with during her reign as Apple Queen. She wants to use dance to help children with physical and mental impairments. There’s no question that Pérez has an exciting and busy year ahead of her.

“I feel honored to represent the county that received me with a warm welcome almost two years ago,” she said. “This coronation is the beginning of a new step in my life or perhaps ‘chapter’ in my life. The crown is a personal and social responsibility and I will work to contribute to the legacy of the Apple Queen and to represent Lincoln County to the best of my ability.”

Anna Green was first runner-up, Jaeleigh Clark was second and Ellen Carpenter was third. Over $7,000 in scholarships was awarded to the winners. Mary Wilson was awarded the Noel Beam Howard Memorial scholarship. Ivey Bridges won Miss Congeniality and Makenzie Wright received the “Apple of my Eye” award, which was new this year and voted on by friends and family.

