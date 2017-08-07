New superintendent discusses vision for Lincoln County Schools

The start date for the new Lincoln County Schools superintendent, Dr. Lory Morrow, was Monday and she’s excited to start in her new position. Her last day as superintendent of Davidson County Schools was July 28 and she spent the past week transitioning into the LCS system and packing to move to a new home. Morrow and her husband, Jerry, a retired business owner, recently purchased a home in Denver.

“As I come in, I want to start building relationships and meet as many people as I can, whether they’re staff members or community members,” she said. “I have an entry plan that will be shared with the Board of Education, which will detail some of the strategic and specific steps I’ll take.”

The focus of Morrow’s entry plan is to listen to the stakeholders both inside and outside of the school system. She wants to learn about the school system, what it does well and opportunities for improvement, and then parlay what she’s learned into goals and potential action steps, both short- and long-term. She plans to share all of that information with the school board at the end of her first 100 days and will look to make decisions at that point as far as vision, mission and moving the district forward.

“Whenever I come into a new school district, I believe in really trying to understand the culture, honoring history and tradition, finding out the strengths of the district and then looking for opportunities for improvement,” she said. “Also, being very specific and focused and plan along with the stakeholders’ and Board of Education’s understanding before making any changes.”

As she said in an earlier interview with Times-News, Morrow has a very high opinion of Lincoln County Schools, namely the high graduation rate that improves every year and a school system that offers diverse educational opportunities for students such as career and technical education, college planning or workplace preparation.

The oldest of four children, Morrow started at a young age babysitting her siblings and playing school. When she was a teenager, she taught swimming lessons and was a lifeguard.

“It was at that time I developed my love of teaching children,” she said. “Watching them not having a skill and working with them and watching them grow and be successful.”

While she misses teaching, she said that she satisfies that need now as superintendent by being in schools and interacting with children and teachers. She looks forward to visiting Lincoln County schools when they are back in session.

Morrow began her career in education in 1989 and was hired by Davidson County in December 2013. Prior to that, she was in the administration of the Gaston County school system for more than three years and served in various administrative and teaching capacities with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg system and Iredell-Statesville Schools earlier in her career.

LCS is a smaller school system than the Davidson County Schools system.

“I like the size because I think it will be very easy to get to know people, to see people at community events, out in schools and even in places I’m not serving as superintendent whether it’s in the grocery store or at the gas station,” she said.

