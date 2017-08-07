Lincolnton City Council votes in favor of ‘brunch bill’

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council voted 3-1 on Thursday evening to allow the sale of alcohol to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays in the city.

Councilman Roby Jetton, a Republican, offered the lone dissenting vote, citing religious reasons, while also questioning the overall impact of an additional two hours of alcohol sales.

“I guess I’ll be a cog in the wheel because I’m really not in favor of this,” Jetton said. “I’ve been around here a long time and back in the ‘70s we worked like the dickens to get this county wet. We got it wet with the battle cry that there would be restaurants on every corner and we haven’t seen a restaurant yet. I just don’t see what good two more hours is going to do. All I see this two hours doing is nibbling a little bit away of our Sabbath day and I’m not really appreciating that. I don’t think it’s that important and I don’t think it’s that good of a swap. If you know me, then you know that I wouldn’t hold back this city for nothing. I love this town with all my heart and there’s nothing that I would do to hurt it, so if I thought this would help that much then I’d be in favor of it.”

Councilman Dr. Martin Eaddy, a Democrat who filed the motion to approve the change in hours, countered with his opinion that not conforming to the state’s “brunch bill” would leave Lincolnton at an economic disadvantage when it comes to attracting new restaurants.

“Roby’s picked up on something that’s a misperception,” Eaddy said. “The passage of the ABC referendum that allowed on-premises consumption resulted in Fatz, Homesteads, Taco and Tequila and Court Street Grille…All I’ve heard since I ran for office is that we need some good restaurants and that we need to get these old buildings renovated. I don’t see how we can say that we want to attract good restaurants and then vote anti-restaurant. I don’t see how we can say that we want to be a destination community and then vote to make Lincolnton less attractive than other communities. I don’t see how we can say that we’re pro-business and then vote to deny the profit margin that might keep businesses open. I don’t see this as a religious issue…I see this as an economic issue and possibly one of the most important votes we will make to bring Lincolnton forward over the next decade.”

The “brunch bill,” which was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper in June, not only permits the on-premises sale of alcoholic beverages at restaurants, but it also allows for the off-premises sale of alcohol at retail stores. The city’s new ordinance allowing the sale of alcohol to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays will take effect immediately.

In other city business, the proposed improvements at the intersection of East Main Street and North Generals Boulevard have been put on hold due to a lack of funding.

Several years ago, the original construction estimate for the replacement of the existing traffic signal poles and wire with steel mast arms, and other pedestrian improvements checked in at $700,000. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has since required the city to reconstruct the existing sidewalk, upgrade the drainage system and purchase construction easements in order to do the project. Those additions have caused the project’s price tag to skyrocket to approximately $1.5 million, which would include the burial of the existing electrical lines.

“The city has been working on this project for several years,” City Manager Steve Zickefoose said. “We’ve had several meetings with NCDOT personally and we’ve tried to go through various scenarios to get the project within the budget. However, no matter which direction we go in with the redesign, each new design creates another set of obstacles that require money to fix. To make a long story short, the project is very complicated with a lot of moving pieces and our thoughts of stripping the project back some to get it within budget just doesn’t work.”

The project has now been placed on hold until NCDOT is able to fund the widening of the intersection. In the meantime, the city will work with NCDOT to try and clean up the intersection, which includes the possibility of raised islands and relocation of the signal junction box. The intersection is also scheduled to be repaved next year, according to NCDOT.

“The bottom line is that this is a state highway and a state intersection, and the safety issues there should be addressed by the state DOT,” Eaddy said. “We have things we want to do and we have things we want to accomplish, but the most important thing is to be fiscally responsible. I think that budget is way, way out of line.”

The Lincolnton City Council will meet again on Sept. 7 inside council chambers at City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of LTN File