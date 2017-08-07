Legislation sponsored by Rep. Saine paves way for faster internet

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A bill crafted by Lincoln County State Rep. Jason Saine to enable the installment of 5G broadband technology across the state was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper last month.

Saine, a Lincolnton Republican, filed the bill in March following months of work that began back in November. The bill eventually became the most vetted piece of legislation during the most recent session of the North Carolina General Assembly after traveling through two committees in the House and five more in the Senate prior to two hearings in each chamber. The bill eventually passed with a unanimous vote in the Senate and a 107-7 vote in the House.

House Bill 310, which includes several key infrastructure reforms, makes way for 5G networks that utilize small cell equipment rather than the large cell towers needed for existing broadband networks that connect mobile devices. The installment of these wireless antennas will provide internet speeds up to 100 times faster than today’s internet connections, while supporting exponentially more devices.

“This bill is vital to paving the way for investing in the wireless communications infrastructure needed to enable the next generation of technologies and innovations North Carolina consumers demand,” Saine said. “The mobile and internet-based technologies of today are quickly changing the way we keep our communities connected. To ensure that citizens do not get left behind and continue to have access to next generation mobile broadband networks and integrated technology, it is critical that we continue evolving public policy to encourage the deployment of modern communications infrastructure. This bill is just another step in that evolution.”

Saine, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Information Technology, worked for six weeks to reach a compromise between the wireless industry, North Carolina League of Municipalities and other interested stakeholders. The legislation removes barriers to efficient deployment of 5G wireless infrastructure by permitting cities to assess fees on wireless companies wishing to occupy city utility poles and authorizing the North Carolina Department of Transportation to issue permits to wireless companies wanting to occupy utility poles along state-maintained highways.

“By delivering more bandwidth and faster connectivity speeds, next generation wireless communications infrastructure powers today’s technologies and applications while helping attract new business and innovations, which rely on strong wireless networks,” Saine said. “By delivering enhanced capacity and faster connectivity speeds, small cells will help lay the strong network foundation needed for various ‘smart cities’ initiatives that can enable new opportunities for urban and rural communities. As such, communities that have critical network infrastructure in place to support the latest technologies will become even more attractive places to live and do business.”

A recent Accenture report says that 5G wireless networks could create as many as 3 million jobs and boost the nation’s gross domestic product by nearly $500 billion over the next seven years.

“At the end of the day, capital flows where it is treated best,” Saine said. “We need to make sure that North Carolina is positioned to take advantage of this opportunity by welcoming investment in next generation mobile broadband networks that are critical to moving our state forward.”