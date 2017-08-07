First couple married under arbor on ‘Big Sunday’ at Rock Springs looks back

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Wedding bells tolled in the Rock Springs Campground arbor tower for the first time on Aug. 10, 1969 for the marriage of Marsha Sigmon and Danny McCall. While couples frequently meet during camp meeting and some go on to get married, this ceremony was the first held on Big Sunday, the last Sunday of camp meeting, in the arbor that has been used for worship since 1832.

“I was born July 15, 1951 and our whole family from years back had been coming to tent number 51 so my mother brought me two weeks after I was born,” Marsha McCall said. “I’ve been here every year since then.”

Sigmon met McCall in high school. After they had been dating for a time, she invited him to camp meeting and he too fell under the spell of Rock Springs Campground. McCall was 17 when Sigmon first brought him to camp meeting. He had not heard of Rock Springs until then.

“I thought it was unique that so many people were still gathering up for a religious service,” he said. “I had a great time. There are so many traditions like ringing the bell and rocking (throwing rocks at the tin roofs) the tents.”

While she had talked about getting married at the arbor, Marsha McCall doesn’t specifically remember saying she was going to get married there. Her aunt, Estelle Sigmon, a former teacher at Rock Springs Elementary School, had some influence with the trustees of the campground at the time and arranged for the wedding.

“I guess she was the wedding planner,” she said. “We didn’t have much of a wedding but it was good and I loved it. I try to convince everybody else to get married there.”

Approximately 2,000 people attended the wedding, more than attended the worship service, according to Marsha McCall.

“Everybody just showed up in their shorts and t-shirts,” she said.

The McCalls are still making the annual pilgrimage to camp meeting and staying at the same tent. They renewed their vows at the arbor in 1994, but not so many people attended this time around.

“There’s nothing else like camp meeting,” Marsha McCall said. “It’s a lot of relatives and people you wouldn’t have met anywhere else because they come from so many places.”

Camp meeting has changed throughout the years, but the McCalls say it’s for the better. They have running water and bathroom facilities in the tents. While there was electricity in the tents while Martha McCall was growing up, it was only enough to run a light bulb. Now they can run a refrigerator. Most of the tents have concrete floors rather than straw or shavings-covered dirt.

They brought their two children to camp meeting when they were young and now they are bringing their grandchild.

“One of the things that’s interesting is that when we were younger Marsha knew everybody,” Danny McCall said. “Now when she talks to a child she asks ‘who’s your parents’ then she knows them through their parents.”

All the buildings and, in many instances, the families, have been connected over the years. Rock Springs Campground has withstood the tests of time, natural disasters and wars. New memories are made and traditions are renewed every year.

Camp meeting continues through this week with daily worship services and a bluegrass gospel concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday featuring the Cockman Family and Gospel Voices. The worship services on Big Sunday round out the meeting.

Image courtesy of Contributed (left), Michelle T. Bernard (right)