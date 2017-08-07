Employee charged with stealing drugs from Lincolnton nursing home

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

An employee of Cardinal Healthcare and Rehabilitation has been accused of stealing prescription drugs from the Lincolnton nursing home.

Wendy Faye Jaynes, 37, has been charged with three felonies following her arrest by the Lincolnton Police Department during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Jaynes faces one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and larceny by an employee.

Jaynes, a resident of Granite Falls, stole 48 doses of Alprazolam, the medication found in Xanax, and 28 units of Oxycodone Hydrochloride, according to warrants.

Jaynes “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did possess with the intent to sell and deliver” the controlled substances, “with the intent to steal and to defraud” her employer, the warrant says.

Consulate Health Care, the umbrella company that owns Cardinal, released a statement on Thursday.

“We are working internally and with local and state agencies to ensure that all protocols are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients,” Consulate Health Care vice president of corporate communications Jennifer L. Trapp said.

Jaynes has since been terminated by Cardinal, where she served as director of nursing for the facility, and is currently being held at the Harven Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

