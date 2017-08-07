Deputies release photos of home invasion suspect

Staff report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit has released additional photos of a vehicle and person of interest in a July 20 home invasion.

Detectives said the vehicle is believed to be a gold or tan 1990’s Ford Taurus. The right front hub cap is missing from the car. An additional photo of the driver of the car was obtained from a Charlotte resident who had a surveillance camera set up in his driveway because of recent break-ins. The additional photos provide a better look at the person of interest and the vehicle. Deputies said the vehicle does not have a license plate but does have a forged auto dealer plate with the name of a fictitious company.

On July 20, at around 12:15 p.m., an elderly woman returned to her residence on Sifford Road in eastern Lincoln County and saw a gold or tan sedan parked in her carport. The door to the home was partially open and she entered the residence. She thought a relative was inside the home so she went inside, not knowing the door had actually been kicked in, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

She encountered a black male approximately 18 to 22 years old and armed with a black handgun inside the home. He allegedly took the woman into a back room of the house and placed her in a chair, telling her he didn’t want to hurt her. She called 911 while the suspect was in the residence.

The suspect left with the residence with a flat-screen TV and a lock box.

Image courtesy of LCSO