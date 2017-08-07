Deputies help rescue family from burning home

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped a western Lincoln County family escape from their burning home on Highway 27 West on Wednesday.

A passing motorist called the Lincoln County Communications Center shortly after midnight on Wednesday when he noticed flames coming from a window air conditioning unit and the side of the residence. The man was able to extinguish the fire in the air conditioning unit with a garden hose but the fire had burned into the side of the house, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies, responding to the call with fire departments and EMS, asked several people near the residence if anyone with still inside but they said they could not get anyone to the door. One of the deputies was aware that an older couple lived in the home and tried to make entry into the residence. Another deputy arrived on the scene and also attempted to enter the residence and was able to release the deadbolt and get inside the home.

The officers said they could not see flames but could feel the heat, and smoke was filling the home when they encountered the female resident, who seemed disoriented and was carrying a baseball bat because she thought someone was breaking into her home. The officer grabbed the bat and told her she needed to get out of house because it was on fire. The deputies were able to move her to safety. The husband came into the kitchen and was also told to get out of the house. They were checked by Lincoln County EMS at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire units arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire in the home.