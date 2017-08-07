Commissioners to vote on ‘brunch bill’ ordinance

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet this evening to vote on a “brunch bill” ordinance that would permit the sale of alcohol throughout the county prior to noon on Sundays.

The ordinance, which the Lincolnton City Council passed with a 3-1 vote on Thursday, allows alcohol sales to commence at 10 a.m. on Sundays. The change in hours would apply to on-premises consumption at restaurants, as well as off-premises alcohol sales at retail stores.

Senate Bill 155, which passed with a 73-40 vote in the House and a 37-9 vote in the Senate, was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper in June. Mecklenburg County has already adopted a “brunch bill” ordinance and other areas to conform include Charlotte, Raleigh, Carrboro and Huntersville. In total, more than 50 local governments have decided to opt-in to the state’s new legislation.

The sale of alcohol prior to noon has been a priority for the restaurant and hotel industry for some time. The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association estimates that allowing alcohol sales on Sunday mornings will result in a $25,000 increase in sales revenue annually per operation.

In other county business, the board of commissioners will vote to adopt a resolution to refinance two general obligation school bonds, saving the county a total of $700,000 over the remaining 12 years of the debt. The county has elected to refund with Raymond James Financial at an interest rate of 2.29 percent over the duration of the bonds. The commissioners will also vote to adopt another resolution authorizing the financing of two upcoming capital projects with Raymond James.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.