Around Towns— 8-7-17

MONDAY

Meeting

The Lincoln County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. with an optional chicken pie dinner. Donations will be accepted. A meeting will follow at 7 p.m. at the headquarters located at 129 W. Water St. in Lincolnton.

Blood drive

Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln, located at 433 McAlister Rd. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 12:30 p.m.until 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Preservation class

The Lincoln County Cooperative Extension office will host a hands-on food preservation class with green beans for $10. Classes will be held in the Demonstration Kitchen on the 1st floor of the James Warren Citizens Center, located 115 W. Main Street in Lincolnton. All classes are being offered from 9 a.m. until noon or 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 pm.