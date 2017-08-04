Sports Briefs

Wingate’s May preseason All-SAC

Former West Lincoln football player Austin May has been named to the 2017 preseason All-South Atlantic Conference second team. May, a redshirt junior offensive lineman was one of four Bulldogs on the second team. Wingate also placed four team members on the first team, including Daniel Owens of Cherryville.

Covenant Church to hold Youth Basketball Camp

Covenant Church will be hosting their annual “Give me the Rock” basketball camp for boys and girls ages 6-11 on August 14 through 16. The three-day camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day. The cost of the camp is $30, and includes a t-shirt. Campers need to sign up by August 6, and are to bring a water bottle and a snack to the camp each day. For more information, visit covenantbible.org or contact Aaron Grooms at 704-735-1559.

Parks & Recreation offering fall youth soccer league

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation is currently accepting registration for the 2017 Youth Fall Soccer League. Registration for the league will be held at the Lincolnton Recreation Pool at Betty G. Ross Park on Saturday, August 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Registration will also be accepted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. during regular business hours at the Lentz Recreation Center. The league is for boys and girls ages 4 through 15. Registration for the league is $35 per child for city residents and $50 per child for non-city residents, and will be accepted through September 5 at 5 p.m. The recreation department is also seeking persons interested in being volunteer coaches for the youth soccer league. Persons interested in coaching may contact the department to receive a volunteer coach’s application and to learn more about the position. For more information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.

West Lincoln High School selling 2017-18 athletic passes

West Lincoln High School is now selling athletic passes for the 2017-18 school year. The passes will be available at the fall sportsmanship meeting on August 10, or by contacting the school. The football season pass, which now includes reserved seating on the 50-yardline, is $50. This includes all JV and varsity regular season home games. The all-sports pass, which includes admission to all West Lincoln regular season home events is $110. All-sports pass holders may obtain football reserved seating for an additional $20. For more information, contact athletic director Wayne Navey at 980-241-2966, or the school at 704-736-9453.

East Lincoln to hold mandatory sportsmanship meeting

The East Lincoln High School athletic department will hold the fall sports parents meeting on Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m. in the new gym. All parents of student-athletes who plan to participate in a fall sport must attend this meeting. If your student athlete plans on participating in a fall sport, he or she must have a current physical and all forms filled out on Family ID. The link can be found on the school’s website. If you need information regarding a specific sport, please contact the head coach of that sport. Any other questions, please email Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us.

West Lincoln to hold fall sportsmanship meeting

West Lincoln High School will hold a mandatory fall sportsmanship meeting on Thursday, August 10 at 6 p.m. in new gym. All athletes that plan on participating in fall sports and their parents must attend.

North Lincoln Middle School Tryouts

Football: August 21, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Cross-country: August 28, after school until 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (boys): August 29-31, 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Softball: August 29-31, 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Golf: August 30 – September 1, 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

(Depending on weather, tryout dates are subject to change.)