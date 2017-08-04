Obituaries— 8-4-17

Fushia Gladden Heavner

CHERRYVILLE — Fushia Gladden Heavner, age 90, of Arden, formerly of Wallaby Road in Cherryville, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at The Oaks at Sweeten Creek.

She was born December 12, 1926 in Lincoln County to the late John Paris and Maudie Engle Gladden. Fushia was a graduate of North Brook High School. While in school, she worked part-time at the Carlton Yarn Mill and the old Roses 5 and Dime store. She also worked for a short time at the Village Store. Fushia spent her life as a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was an expert seamstress and avid gardener. She loved her home and community where she resided since 1954. In late 2009, due to an injury, she moved to The Oaks at Sweeten Creek Rehab Center near her daughter’s home in Arden where she has since then resided. Fushia was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and Cherryville Ladies American Legion Auxiliary. She was also an “American Gold Star Mother,” after losing her son during the Vietnam War.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Heavner; son, Keith “Stoney” Heavner; and sisters, Talthia, Maezell, and Pearl Houser.

Survivors include her daughter, Wendy Heavner Maddox of Arden; numerous wonderful nieces and nephews; and special neighbors.

Funeral services will be held today, August 4, 2017 at noon at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Ben Kifer officiating. Burial will follow at Cherryville City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 100, Cherryville, NC 28021.

Robert Paul Kline

Robert Paul Kline, age 81, of Buffalo Shoals Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mr. Kline was born July 21, 1936, in Oneida, New York, to the late Lawrence Herman Kline and Ida Elizabeth Harrington Kline. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Cheyne Kline; three brothers, Leonard, Albert and Donald Kline; and a niece, Joanne Kline. He served in the United States Marines and then last worked as a truck driver for Crown Fuel.

He is survived by a sister, Frances Larsen of NV; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Kline of NY; nieces and nephews Donna Klein of NY, Lawrence Kline, and wife Mary, of NY, Donald, Cathy, Nancy, Thomas, Scott, Keith and Karen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amy’s House, PO Box 476, Lincolnton, NC 28093, or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

The family would like to thank Hospice and visiting nurses, and neighbors, the Norman and Russell families, for all of the kindness shown during Robert’s illness. A special thanks to Larry and Donna for their devotion to Bob during his last few weeks.

Jerry Lee Berryhill

Jerry Lee Berryhill, 71, of Lincolnton passed away on Monday, July 31, 2017 at his residence.

He was born April 4, 1946 in Lincoln County to the late Alfred and Lillie Reep Berryhill. Jerry was a member of Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church in Lincolnton and enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Berryhill and sister, Peggy Gilbert.

Those left to cherish his memory are wife of 23 years, Joanna Johnson Berryhill of the home; son, David Milton and wife Billie of Lincolnton; daughters, Lou Ann Poovey and husband Eddie of Lincolnton, Kimberly Burgin and husband Terry of Lincolnton; brothers, James Berryhill of Vale, Frank Berryhill of Vale, Bill Berryhill of Lincolnton; sisters, Dora Moose and husband John of Maiden, Betty Smith of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Amber Burgin, Lexi Milton, Derrian Milton, Polly Crisson and husband Darin, Tad Poovey and wife Michelle and great-granddaughter, Kinley Crisson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at noon at Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church in Lincolnton. Rev. Freida H. Hobson will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 5, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church, 4018 Killian Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Frank Lee Lewis

STANLEY — Frank Lee Lewis, 92, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2017. He was born in Mecklenburg County, son of the late John E. Lewis and Inez B. Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ruline Bradshaw Lewis.

He was a member of Craig Memorial Baptist Church for 68 years where he was a deacon and music director for 25 years. He was a World War II Veteran proudly serving in the 238th Engineer Combat Batallion of the First Army. He was awarded the Bronze Arrow Head for the invasion of Normandy, France and five Bronze Stars for the Battles of Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. Frank was also awarded the American Theater Campaign, Good Conduct and Victory medals. .

He is survived by three daughters, Judy Childers (Paul) of Mount Holly, Joyce Elmore of Lincolnton, and Donna Freeman (Dan) of Lancaster, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Paula Snyder, Tabitha Clemmer (Tommy), Todd Elmore, Anna Greer (Tyler), and Chris Childers (Melody); and four great-grandchildren; two brothers Bob Lewis of Kings Mountain and Fred Lewis of Stanley.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Lewis will be held at noon on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Craig Memorial Baptist Church, 1251 Mariposa Rd., Stanley, NC 28164, with Pastor Randy Starkey officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the National D-Day Memorial Foundation Educational Fund P.O. Box 77 Bedford, VA 25423.

April Lynn Watts

April Lynn Watts, 42, of Hickory died August 3, 2017.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

