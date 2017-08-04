NC state champion 2-0 at Southeast Regional

Staff report
Randolph County Post 45 enters today’s Southeast Regional play as one of the final two unbeaten teams.
The North Carolina state champion defeated Troy, Alabama 10-4 on Wednesday afternoon, then shut out Covington, Georgia 5-0 Thursday evening to move into tonight’s finals of the winner’s bracket.
Wilmington Post 10, who was the North Carolina runner-up, lost their opener to Tallahassee, Florida by a score of 4-1. They did stay alive in the tournament, however, with a 9-1 win over Alabama on Thursday.
Wilmington will face Georgia today at 12:30 p.m. Post 45 will take on Tallahassee, Florida tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Southeast Regional
Asheboro, N.C.
Wednesday’s scores
Game 1: Covington, GA 6, Wheeling, WV 2
Game 2: Florence, SC 12, Shelbyville, KY 1
Game 3: Randolph County 10, Troy, AL 4
Game 4: Tallahassee, FL 4, Wilmington 1
Thursday’s scores
Game 5: Alabama 8, West Virginia 1
Game 6: Wilmington 9, Kentucky 1
Game 7: Randolph County 5, Georgia 0
Game 8: Florida 1, South Carolina 0
Friday’s games
Game 9: Wilmington vs Georgia 12:30 p.m.
Game 10: Alabama vs South Carolina 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: Randolph County vs Florida 7:30 p.m.
