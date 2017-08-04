Football schedules get shuffled

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

With realignment taking effect this fall, the shuffling of conferences will cause teams like North Lincoln to face a whole new group of league opponents in the 2017 football season.

Realignment year also means that schools will make some adjustments to their non-conference schedule as well, for various reasons. Some teams that schools might have played out of conference before, might be in their league now, causing them to fill that slot.

Generally, schools sign two-year contracts with non-conference opponents, giving each team a home game over that span.

There will be some unfamiliar faces on the opposite sideline when the football season begins in just 14 days, including the Lincolnton Wolves traveling to Stuart Cramer in week one for the first ever meeting between the two schools.

Cramer went 7-5 a season ago, including a first-round 2A playoff loss to Franklin. The Storm, who expects to improve on last year’s mark, moves up to 3A this season.

In week two, North Lincoln will play host to the Carolina Wildcats, also a first-time meeting. The Wildcats, out of Pickens, S.C., went 5-5 last season including a 51-12 loss at Burns. The Knights, who move back into 2A, have six opponents on their schedule this season that they did not face in 2016.

East Lincoln will travel to Ashbrook in week three. The teams last met in 2004 when they were both members of the Big South 3A conference. The Green Wave finished last season 4-8, with a loss to Jay M. Robinson in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Also in week three, North Lincoln will host Fred T. Foard in the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Tigers, who also move down to 2A this season, went 3-8 last year.

In week five, West Lincoln goes on the road to East Burke. The Cavaliers will be in their first season under new head coach Mark Buffamoyer, after the retirement of Tom Brown. East Burke missed the 2A playoffs last season after a 2-9 campaign.

East Lincoln will face another former Big South 3A opponent in week six. The Mustangs host North Gaston on September 8, after the Wildcats went 1-10 in 2016.

Lake Norman Charter will once again be a conference foe for the Lincoln county teams. After going 5-6 last season and missing the playoffs as a member of the Big South 2A/3A league, Lake Norman Charter will join the South Fork 2A.

The county schools played Lake Norman Charter back in 2011 and 2012 when they were all in the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A.

Gone from the schedules of West Lincoln, East Lincoln and Lincolnton are Bunker Hill and West Caldwell. Bunker Hill is now a part of the Northwest Foothills 2A conference, and West Caldwell moves up to 3A.

East Lincoln won’t see Hunter Huss or Christ the King on their non-conference schedule this year, and North Lincoln will not play Mooresville, Statesville, Lake Norman, South Iredell, North Iredell or West Iredell, who were all members of the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference.

North Lincoln did keep Alexander Central on the schedule as a non-conference game, and will face them on the road on September 8.

HSFB Schedules 2017

North Lincoln

Aug. 18 Open

Aug. 25 Carolina Wildcats

Sept. 1 Fred T, Foard

Sept. 8 at Alexander Central

Sept. 15 at Bessemer City

Sept. 22 at West Lincoln

Sept. 29 at Lake Norman Charter

Oct. 6 East Lincoln

Oct. 13 Maiden

Oct. 20 at Newton-Conover

Oct. 27 Lincolnton

Nov. 3 at Bandys

West Lincoln

Aug. 18 Draughn

Aug. 25 Open

Sept. 1 Cherryville

Sept. 8 at Fred T. Foard

Sept. 15 at East Burke

Sept. 22 North Lincoln

Sept. 29 Maiden

Oct. 6 at Newton-Conover

Oct. 13 Lincolnton

Oct. 20 at Bandys

Oct. 27 at East Lincoln

Nov. 3 at Lake Norman Charter

East Lincoln

Aug. 18 Forestview

Aug. 25 Open

Sept. 1 at Ashbrook

Sept. 8 North Gaston

Sept. 15 at East Gaston

Sept. 22 at Lake Norman Charter

Sept. 29 Lincolnton

Oct. 6 at North Lincoln

Oct. 13 Bandys

Oct. 20 at Maiden

Oct. 27 West Lincoln

Nov. 3 at Newton-Conover

Lincolnton

Aug. 18 at Stuart Cramer

Aug. 25 South Point

Sept. 1 at North Gaston

Sept. 8 East Gaston

Sept. 15 Open

Sept. 22 at Newton-Conover

Sept. 29 at East Lincoln

Oct. 6 Bandys

Oct. 13 at West Lincoln

Oct. 20 Lake Norman Charter

Oct. 27 at North Lincoln

Nov. 3 Maiden

Images courtesy of LTN File Photo and LTN File P