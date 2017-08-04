Cherryville’s Homesley signs to play baseball at Brevard
Cherryville High School’s Dayne Homesley recently signed to play baseball at Brevard College. Dayne was a big part of the Ironmen state championship baseball team in 2016, and was an excellent academic student. Pictured are, seated left to right: Trudie Homesley (mother), Dayne Homesley, Kelly Homesley (dad) and Allie Kay Homesley (sister). Standing left to right: Scott Harrill (athletic director), Scott Heavner (head baseball coach) and Kevin Doran (principal).
Image courtesy of Contributed
You must be logged in to post a comment Login