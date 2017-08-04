Around Towns— 8-4-14

SATURDAY

Buffet

Westside House of Prayer, located at 4260 Flay Rd. in Lincolnton will host an all you can eat country breakfast from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. $7 for adults and children 10 and under $4.

Bingo

Bethel Lutheran Church, located at 509 Long Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton will host bingo from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with prizes, gift cards, drinks and snacks. For more information call (704) 460-3593 or (704) 922-5487.

Yard sale

Saint James A.M.E. Zion Church, located at 501 D Ave. in Maiden will host a yard sale at 7 a.m. at the church. A fish and hot dog sale will begin at 11 a.m. For more information call (828) 428-9924.

Concert

Lowesville Gospel Concerts will host a free concert featuring the bluegrass band of “The Band of Kelleys” from Augusts, Ga. and Southern Gospel featuring Paul and Brittney Rogers at Living Word Ministries, 1062 Hwy. 16 S. in Stanley at 6 p.m.

Singing

Grace Baptist Church, located at 495 Horseshoe Lake Rd. in Lincolnton will host Spencer Mountain Quintet of Gastonia at 7 p.m. Love offering will be taken. For more information call (704) 735-1390.

SUNDAY

VBS

Pisgah UMC, located at 2582 Gastonia Hwy. in Lincolnton will host VBS from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. thru Thursday, August 3. For more information call (704) 732-0538.

Homecoming

Marvin UMC, located on Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a special homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Angela Pleasants as guest minister. A covered dish luncheon will follow worship.

Homecoming

Pleasant Grove UMC, located at 2069 Hwy. 182 in Lincolnton will host homecoming with a special worship service at 11 a.m. following by a covered dish fellowship meal.

Reunion

The Rufus-Dedmon reunion will be held at Bob and Marie Dedmon’s, located at 7897 Reeps Grove Church Rd.in Vale with lunch at 1 p.m. with a business meeting.

Reunion

The Schrum/Shrum family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. with a picnic lunch at St. Matthews Reformed Church of Christ, located at 4575 Maiden Hwy. in Maiden.

Reunion

The 88th annual Jonas and Martha Helms family reunion will be held at Salem Baptist Church, located 1982 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton with a picnic lunch in the fellowship hall at 12:45 p.m. For more information call 704-732-0790.

Reunion

The 88th annual Stroup(e) family reunion will be held at Alexis Baptist Church in Alexis at 12:30 p.m. with a pot luck lunch followed by a business meeting.

Choral festival

First Presbyterian Church, located at 114 W. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a choral festival entitled “So much to sing about” at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary.