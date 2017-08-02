New Apple Queen to be crowned Saturday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

As it has for the past 39 years, the Miss Lincoln County Apple Queen crown will pass to another young woman from Lincoln County on Saturday evening. The current titleholder, Keely Stempien, has been dividing her time over the past few weeks between helping the current contestants prepare for the pageant and getting ready to head to Western Carolina University, where she plans to study nursing.

Stempien has fond memories of when she was in elementary school and the Apple Queen would come to the school and read to them.

“I always thought, ‘that is going to be me when I grow up’ and then to actually have that experience was amazing,” she said. “It’s sad that it’s coming to an end but I’m ready to let another girl live my dream and make Lincoln County the best it can be.”

The past several Apple Queens have chosen a strategy to help make Lincoln County better. The 2014 winner, Maddie Woodie, teamed with Relay for Life to spread the word of the fight against cancer. Stempien decided to help raise awareness for Crohn’s disease and colitis. She said her mother suffers from Crohn’s disease.

“In the past 10 years or so I’ve seen at least 10 people in Lincoln County be diagnosed with Crohn’s disease,” she said. “It’s not a well-known disease like cancer and there’s no cure for it. My mom has an extreme case of Crohn’s disease so I chose that for my platform.”

Throughout the year, Stempien has been kept busy making numerous appearances throughout Lincoln County in parades, at Special Olympics events, grand openings and other events. At last week’s Alive After Five concert in downtown Lincolnton, she announced the 21 contestants for the 2017 pageant.

“It’s exciting see the contestants grow,” she said. “The pageant is for everyone because we help them so much with the skills that they need to compete. Helping them with their interviews has even helped me with my communication skills.”

A bit of advice that Stempien said she would pass on to the next Apple Queen is to keep in mind that everyone looks up to them, especially the younger children.

“I strongly encourage the next Apple Queen to go to the elementary schools because that’s our audience,” she said. “They look up to you like you’re a queen or a princess. It gives so many kids the opportunity to see a good role model and not necessarily somebody who’s pretty and won a pageant but someone who also cares about the community and education.”

Stempien has visited elementary schools during her reign and created a program called “Real Kids Rock,” which is centered on healthy eating, drinking and exercise.

Originally, Stempien was going to go to University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and she was accepted there but she decided to go to Western Carolina University, which has a nursing program.

“The Apple Queen pageant has given me a new family,” she said. “I’ve gained all these new sisters. Cheryl Burgess, who is a member of the BPW (Business & Professional Women’s Organization Lincolnton) and does everything for the pageant has been like my second mom. It also has given me so many chances to meet citizens of Lincoln County that I wouldn’t have been able to meet otherwise. It’s given me a new love for Lincoln County and all the people in it.”

The end of an Apple Queen’s time in the spotlight is bittersweet for their “pageant mom” as well.

“Keely has been an outstanding Apple Queen this year,” Burgess said. “She spent time visiting schools and talking with young girls about fitness and health. She even got the opportunity to speak at a grand opening for a new business in downtown Lincolnton. She is a joy to spend time with and I have thoroughly enjoyed being her ‘pageant mom’ this year. She took this role seriously and made BPW proud.”

The pageant is held at the Citizens Center Saturday at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available and can be purchased from a contestant or by calling the Cultural Center. Adults tickets are $10 and seniors/children are $8.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard