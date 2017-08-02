National Night Out unites communities

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The City of Lincolnton was teeming with patrol cars and fire trucks Tuesday evening. Nine different neighborhoods throughout the city hosted block parties to socialize with these first responders and their neighbors for National Night Out. An annual event, National Night Out is held on the first Tuesday of August in neighborhoods all over the United States, with the intention of bringing the community and police together in an evening of block parties in a stand against crime.

The cuisine offered at these block parties was as diverse as the neighborhoods themselves. The party at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center on Policarp Street was catered by Fatz and included Calabash chicken, fruit cobblers and ice cream. This is the second year that the CAC has been a part of National Night Out.

“A lot of these folks are neighbors from this street and the street over from here,” Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center executive director Sherry Reinhardt said. “They go by every day and a lot of time they see police cars here. They know by now that we deal with children and child abuse but it’s nice for them to be able to come over to socialize.”

The Partnership for Children of Lincoln & Gaston Counties was at the party, giving away free books and Safe Kids Lincoln County was demonstrating how hot a car could get for a child. Magician Doc Docherty entertained visitors, who were also able to get a tour of the Child Advocacy Center.

Bobbi and Sandi Williams have been hosting the Crestview Community block party for five or six years.

“It’s enjoyable getting everybody together,” Bobbi Williams said. “We have new people moving in and out and we try to keep up with everybody in here. The police officers enjoy it too – if they enjoy it, I enjoy it.”

Habitat for Humanity and the Oaklawn Community cohosted a block party and offered hot dogs with all the fixings.

“This is a close-knit neighborhood and I think the children really enjoy this,” Delphine Moore, who grew up in the Oaklawn community, said.

Ziggy and Brigitte Hegewald offered German food in their backyard in the Lithia Hills community. They’ve been a part of National Night Out since the early 1990s.

“My background is in law enforcement,” Ziggy Hegewald said. “I’ve got a good relationship with the city police and the sheriff’s office and I know pretty much everybody. I like to see the young people coming up through the ranks.”

The members of the garden club at the Lee Wood Acres community made homemade ice cream for their block party and other neighbors brought home-baked goods.

“We enjoy it,” Martha Houser said. “Our garden club has gotten smaller but we still continue doing it.”

In the heart of Lincolnton on Oak Street, Suzanne Peeler opens up her backyard to neighbors and first responders for National Night Out.

“We’ve got the perfect location and we enjoy entertaining neighbors,” she said.

Both the Lincolnton and Boger City fire departments attended the block parties in their fire trucks, much to the excitement of the children that were in attendance.

“This is a great event that we do every year,” City of Lincolnton Police Chief Rodney Jordan

said. “It’s a chance to get out in the community and let them put a face with a name. The more people we get to know in the community the easier it is to patrol the streets because you get to know them.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard