Mill worker looks back on time when textiles were booming

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

At one time, textile mills were major employers in Lincoln County. Most of these textile mills are now closed and the former workers have moved on to other jobs within the county or moved away. Even though it’s not what it once was, the textile industry is a vital part of Lincoln County’s history.

The Boger and Crawford Spinning Mills were built in 1918 by Roger C. Boger and Alfred Crawford in a section of Lincolnton that was originally known as Goodsonville. In 1936, the name was changed from Goodsonville to Boger City. In addition to the mill, Boger and Crawford built 51 mill houses in the late 1920’s in two semi-circles, now known as Circle Drive and Railroad Street. These mill villages were built all throughout Lincolnton and the county for mill workers to live in. Many of these houses are occupied. Mack and Brenda Beaver still reside in the same mill house that they lived in while they worked at the Boger and Crawford mill.

When Mack Beaver was 4 years old, his father died. The family lived on a farm in Casar where they raised cotton and corn. This was in 1943 and a bale of cotton brought $100. The Beavers received $25 per bale but Beaver said that times were difficult. Beaver said he remembers taking chicken and eggs to the store and trading for coffee and sugar. Like many children in that era, Beaver had to work to help his family survive. He attended school but only through the eighth grade.

Continuing to work on farms until he was 14, Beaver moved to Lincolnton, where he worked at Hanes Dairy in the bottling plant and then at a service station. In 1957, at just 16 years old, he walked in off the street to the Boger and Crawford mill, spoke to the “boss man” and told him he needed a job.

“He told me to come in tonight,” Beaver said. “I never filled out an application, I haven’t put in an application in my life.”

Hired to sweep and lay up roping in the spinning room, Beaver spent any spare time he had learning to run the other machines in the mill.

“I could run any job in the mill,” he said. “I started to teach other people how to run the machines and they paid me a little extra. Then they gave me a job working on the air conditioning that paid more money. That’s what I wanted – sweeping and laying up rope was the least-paying job in the mill.”

Beaver spent most of his time at the mill working as an electrician in the shop. He moved into a one-bedroom mill house on Circle Drive in 1961 with his wife, who also worked at the mill. They moved in 1963 to the two-bedroom house where they currently live. At that time, the employees paid $1.50 per week for electricity, water and trash pick-up.

When he first started working at Boger and Crawford, employees were paid cash in little brown envelopes that they had to take out and count before leaving.

“Ernie Boger was so nice a fella,” Beaver said. “If you worked for him at the mill and you wanted a loan he’d let you have it and ask how you wanted it took out of your pay.”

The mill had a recreation center with a ball field. Beaver said Boger would throw parties for his employees. He’d have competitions where they could try to climb a greased pole with a $20 bill at the top. He’d also let greased pigs go with twenties stuck to them and whoever caught the pig got the money.

In 1964, the mill was sold to JP Stevens and Co. and the mill houses were offered for sale to the employees. Beaver paid $4,000 for his house. JP Stevens eventually sold the mill to Belding Hausman Inc. in 1999.

While textile manufacturing was in decline, Beaver said Belding Hausman Inc. accelerated the closure of the textile mill in Boger City.

“It was so bad, they didn’t understand how to work people,” Beaver said. “They understood how to hoodoo people but they didn’t understand how to work them. It hurts your feelings when you walk down through that mill and see people that worked their you-know-what off be treated like a dog.”

The decline of the mill and ultimate closing still weighs heavy on the heart of this man, who took so much pride in his work and the mill. His wife, daughter, three brothers and in-laws all worked at the mill at one time or another, as did thousands of other people.

“I’ll guarantee you if you were to set down here and add up the years that this family worked out there it’d be six or seven hundred years,” he said. “It was a good place to work at until Belding Hausman got there.”

After 47 years of employment at the mill, Beaver retired in 2002 at 63 years old. The mill closed in 2009 and was eventually torn down. More than 250,000 of the bricks that made up the walls of the mill were re-used in the construction of the hospital in Lincolnton.

“There were so many people who were so good to me and I appreciate it today, I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them,” Beaver said. “I shed a tear every now and then thinking about it.”

