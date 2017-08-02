Lincolnton hires new events and facilities coordinator

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The City of Lincolnton has hired a new coordinator of events and facilities to assist with the planning, organization and promotion of downtown events.

Laura Morris — who comes to the city with more than 30 years of experience in marketing, promotions, communications and management in both the public and private sectors — was hired by City Manager Steve Zickefoose on Monday. Morris will assume the responsibilities of the position beginning on Aug. 8.

“We feel that Laura’s tremendous experience in the field of marketing, promotions and communications is outstanding,” Zickefoose said. “She has over 30 years of experience in those areas and has been part of quite a number of huge events, while also coordinating smaller community events. We feel like she has a very well-rounded package of experience and personality, as well as the ability to help move us forward and help us grow as we continue to do more things in the city. Overall, she checks off all of the boxes when it comes to what you look for in somebody in this position.”

Morris, a native of New York City, graduated from Drew University in New Jersey with a degree in theatre arts. She parlayed that education into a brief career working on off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway productions in the early 1980s as an undergraduate on the New York theatre scene.

Upon graduating, Morris made the decision to attend law school and moved to Texas to pursue an education in entertainment law. However, upon her arrival in Texas, she received a job opportunity at a radio station in the Houston area and never looked back when she fell in love with the work.

“That job was all about making the community a better place to live,” Morris said. “I was covering hurricanes, breaking news, investigating wrongdoers, celebrating good-doers and really working for the benefit and betterment of the Houston community. That was my passion and that job kept me contacted to my passion the whole time. I came out of a very strong playwriting program and I was always a writer, so news was just improvisation. News writers are still storytellers who keep people informed and motivate them to take action.”

Morris was hired by Chancellor Media to work as a producer before eventually earning a promotion to director of news and programming and then general manager in 1988. She led the teams at KTRH, an AM news/talk radio station, and KBME, a sports-talk radio station, to numerous regional and national journalism and investigative excellence awards before leaving the company after 18 years in 1999.

Then, due to her years of involvement with the various professional sports teams in Houston while working at KBME, Morris was one of the first employees hired by the Houston Texans of the NFL. As vice president of administration and broadcast for the Texans, she helped launch brand strategy, front office business operations and season ticket sales efforts. She also led the media and broadcast strategy and guided a successful Super Bowl bid project during her one year with the organization.

In 2000, Morris accepted a job as senior vice president/Houston general manager at CBS Radio. During her nine years with CBS Radio she was responsible for all operating departments of the local Houston division including marketing, promotions, digital/social media, sales, business development, on-air programming, talent, content development, engineering, facilities and finance.

Prior to her move to Lincolnton in 2016, Morris worked for nearly seven years as the associate vice chancellor of marketing and communications with the Lone Star College System. The community college system boasts a total enrollment of more than 95,000 students. During her tenure, Morris led public outreach efforts to pass a $485 million bond referendum and managed crisis communications for a campus shooting that garnered worldwide news coverage.

While in Houston, Morris participated in the marketing for massive national events such as last year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four and Super Bowl 51 in February.

As Lincolnton’s events and facilities coordinator, Morris will serve as the point of contact for all inquiries related to events and facility use. She will also plan and assist with the development, organization and promotion of downtown events such as the Alive After Five concert series, Hog Happenin’ and the Lincolnton Food, Wine and Brew Festival.

“Throughout my years of experience I’ve learned that even the best laid plans will often need adjusting,” Morris said. “It’s a fluid process and you’ve got to stay flexible. It’s all scalable whether you’re marketing the Super Bowl or a smaller community event. No matter the event there will always be multiple stakeholders and lots of different perspectives, and it’s still about motivating people to take action. I’ve learned diplomacy, I’ve learned to think big and I’ve also learned to pay attention to detail.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard