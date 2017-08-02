LFD and LCSO to carry overdose-reversal drug

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The fight against opioid abuse in Lincoln County continues, with the Lincolnton Fire Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office gaining access to the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone.

Narcan, the nasal-spray form of naloxone, is a prescription medicine that blocks the effects of opioids on the brain to reduce mental and respiratory depression during an overdose. The other local agencies with access to Narcan are the Denver Fire Department and Lincolnton Police Department. The city police have already administered the drug on multiple occasions since being equipped in March.

“With the number of medical calls that we’ve been receiving, we typically get there before our (emergency medical services) friends because they’ve been so busy that they’re having to come from other areas,” Lincolnton fire chief Ryan Heavner said. “The city is fortunate because our law enforcement officers already have access to Narcan and we have to wait for them to clear the scene on an overdose call, so they can go ahead and administer the drug since they’re the first ones on the scene. There are other emergency circumstances where people pull into our parking lot, and we have that happen a lot here, and now we have the resources and the training to help in those overdose situations.”

Tonya Blair, a field training officer with Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services, was on hand at the Lincolnton Fire Department on Monday to train the firefighters on the proper procedures for administering Narcan. The firefighters were trained on their ability to assess an overdose situation, the appropriate precautions during an emergency, rescue breathing and the use of two different forms of nasal naloxone, as well as an auto-injector device. The department will initially use a quick, easy Narcan nasal-spray device that releases four milligrams into one nostril before ultimately switching to a pre-filled syringe used by EMS that requires some assembly, but allows the first responder to control the amount that’s being dispensed.

“This is important because there are more first responders than advanced life support paramedics,” Blair said. “First responders can get to the patients quicker than we can most of the time and the quicker that the medication is administered, the better the outcome is for the patient who has overdosed. Once the medication is administered the patient will begin breathing more adequately and of course the longer they go without oxygen, the more additional health issues they could have such as brain damage and other organ failure.”

Partners Behavioral Health Management — a government agency that oversees federal, state and local funding for behavioral healthcare in western North Carolina — is the entity supplying the Narcan for the Lincolnton Fire Department. Partners received the medication at the opioid misuse and overdose prevention summit hosted by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, where Gov. Roy Cooper introduced the North Carolina Opioid Action Plan. The plan is focused on reducing the oversupply of prescription opioids, eliminating the flow of illicit drugs like heroin, supplying naloxone to first responders throughout the state and expanding treatment and recovery options for addicts.

“This is the epidemic of our generation,” Partners associate clinical services director Barbara Hallisey said. “It’s very different than any drug epidemic we’ve seen before because so much of this was started by the pharmaceutical companies inventing really powerful opioids and getting them out there to doctors saying that they’re going to cure pain and that they’re not very addictive. Now the medical community is starting to come around and change their prescribing practices, but we’ve got a whole bunch of people out there who are resorting to getting their drugs on the street. When people turn to the illicit drugs, they don’t know what they’re getting on the street. We’ve got people manufacturing stuff that is going to kill you rather than just give you a high.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has decided to use money seized during drug busts to fund its own supply of Narcan. Law enforcement officers are often the first ones on the scene to ensure safety and in an overdose situation minutes can be the difference between life and death.

“Our response times are usually a little bit faster due to the officers that are out here patrolling the entire county,” Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter said. “We’ve seen a definite uptick in the number of individuals who are overdosing on heroin and equipping our officers with Narcan will allow us to assist these folks and hopefully save some lives.”

Qualified group purchasers such as EMS, fire departments and police departments can acquire Narcan for $37.50 per four milligram dose or $75 per carton of two doses.

“There’s so much shame and stigma with addiction, but it is so similar to type two diabetes or heart disease,” Hallisey said. “We’re trying to partner with the community to give people another chance at recovery. Those with the highest risk of overdosing are often folks who go through detox or who have just gotten out of jail, so they haven’t been able to use for a while and they’re sick. What happens is that their tolerance has reset and they go back out and try to use what they used before and that can kill them very quickly. Addiction happens when you start misusing a substance, but with opioids in particular, most addicts start with a medicine prescribed by a doctor that works to relieve pain. However, your tolerance builds up because it’s a very addictive substance and then you have to take more to get that same relief.”