GUEST VIEW — Rowan County court decision

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners all but established Christianity as an official religion. A federal appeals court last week said it went too far.

“For years on end, the elected members of the county’s Board of Commissioners composed and delivered pointedly sectarian invocations,” Judge J. Harvey Wilkinson III wrote for a 10-5 majority of the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. “They rotated the prayer opportunity amongst themselves; no one else was permitted to offer an invocation. The prayers referenced one and only one faith and veered from time to time into overt proselytization.”

Commissioners responded to complaints and legal challenges with defiance, vowing to continue their practice. The result: A conflict that could have been resolved in compromise instead led to years of acrimony. Let’s hope it will now come to an end.

Prayers are permitted before public meetings. They should be inclusive and not designed to make anyone uncomfortable.

Rowan commissioners asked people attending their meetings to stand and pray with them. Citizens who didn’t want to participate wondered whether their business would get a fair hearing if they stood out for resisting a Christian message.

Rowan is a conservative county with many fine churches. But its population isn’t universally Christian. According to the U.S. Religion Census, 26.5 percent of residents identify as evangelical Protestants, 16 percent as mainline Protestants and 53.5 percent as “no religion.”

But, even if the numbers were different, the constitutional question is the same. When government is barred from establishing a religion, can county leaders begin official meetings with proclamations associated with just one faith? Can they show a clear preference for that religion?

While individuals are free to pray as they wish, or not pray, Wilkinson wrote, “what government is not free to do, however, is link itself persistently and relentlessly to a single faith.”

The ruling doesn’t oppose religious freedom. On the contrary, Wilkinson wrote, “free religious exercise can only remain free if not influenced and directed by the hand of the state.”

Nor was this the work of a “liberal” court. Wilkinson was nominated by Ronald Reagan. Three others in the majority were named by George W. Bush. It’s a conservative judgment supporting the intent of the founders to bar the establishment of a preferred religion.

Voters may elect representatives with their religious convictions in mind. But that doesn’t confer to those representatives the right to favor a particular religion during government proceedings.

If commissioners want to begin with prayers, they should invite a diversity of faith leaders to offer them. The court didn’t give directions but indicated there are acceptable alternatives.

One is to hold a moment of silence, which everyone can use to pray in his or her own way.

— from the News & Record of Greensboro.