Duke Energy donates to Lincoln County charities

Special to LTN

During the summer months, North Carolina’s rising temperatures can cause a seasonal spike in electric bills for customers. That’s why two agencies in Lincoln County want families to know there are resources available to help them save both energy and money. Duke Energy has given to Christian Ministry of Lincoln County and East Lincoln Crisis Assistance Ministries to provide financial assistance to qualified senior citizens, families and other customers with financial assistance.

With the continuing support of Duke Energy, Christian Ministry of Lincoln County was able to assist 267 individuals by keeping their power on. This comes at a critical time for the elderly and those struggling health issues.

For the past 31 years, Duke Energy has partnered with more than 80 agencies in North Carolina to lend a hand to those struggling to pay their summer cooling energy bills.

“Duke Energy is committed to providing affordable energy to all of our customers, but we know some struggle to keep their homes cool during the hot summer months,” said David Fountain, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We’re proud to support energy assistance programs that provide a meaningful benefit for thousands across the Carolinas.”

Duke Energy offers several of energy assistance tips on their website at www.Duke-Energy.com. Here are a few key tips to remember:

Close your curtains and shades before you leave home to block sun’s rays from heating your home.

Don’t cool an empty house. If you’ll be out and about, program your thermostat to work around your schedule for additional savings.

Replace the filter every few months or use a washable one, which can last up to five years. A dirty air filter makes your cooling system work harder and use more energy.

Set your AC to the highest comfortable setting. Every degree increase saves you about 5 percent in cooling costs. Energy Star recommends a minimum set point of 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

Use fans in occupied rooms. They circulate air to supplement air conditioning. Make sure they are set to operate in a counterclockwise direction.

Image courtesy of Contributed