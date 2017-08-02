‘Brunch bill’ public hearing on city agenda

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council will conduct a public hearing on the state’s “brunch bill” during Thursday evening’s regular monthly meeting.

Senate Bill 155, which was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper in June, allows for the sale of alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays. Prior to the passage of the bill, alcohol could not be purchased in North Carolina prior to noon on Sundays.

Local governments now have the jurisdiction to conform to the earlier drinking hours or maintain the status quo, and Lincolnton city officials want feedback from the public before making that decision. Carrboro became the first city to approve the change last month and other nearby municipalities including Charlotte, Cornelius and Huntersville have adapted as well. In total, 44 cities and four counties have adopted a “brunch bill” ordinance in the month since the bill became law.

“I’m looking at this purely as an economic stimulus,” Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley, who would cast the deciding vote on the matter in the event of a tie among the four councilmen, said. “If we have a chance of getting more restaurants, or if the existing restaurants in downtown Lincolnton have the opportunity to make more money that they can add to their coffers, then I’m for it. To me, it’s purely economics. This bill puts the decision making in the hands of the restaurant owners and that’s something that the government should not regulate. From the religious point of view, and I know that there will be some people opposed to any alcohol bill, but it’s my opinion that people should be able to make their own choices.”

The sale of alcohol prior to noon has been a priority for the restaurant and hotel industry for some time. The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association estimates that allowing alcohol sales on Sunday mornings will result in a $25,000 increase in sales revenue annually per operation. However, the earlier sale of alcoholic beverages isn’t limited to restaurants, since the off-premises sale by retail stores will also be permitted beginning at 10 a.m.

“This is an exciting new option for the hospitality industry,” NCRLA CEO Lynn Minges said in a press release. “North Carolina joins 47 other states that allow some form of early Sunday sales of alcohol. The passage of SB 155 will help restaurants to better meet the needs of their guests, particularly where tourism drives business or where local residents demand more choices.”

As an advocate for local businesses, the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce board of directors has voted to voice support for the “brunch bill.”

The Lincolnton City Council will meet Thursday evening at 7 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.